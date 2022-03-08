Fortnite Avian Ambush Wild Week turns chickens into a force of nature

Fortnite is launching its third Wild Week today. The first Wild Week saw the reintroduction of bows, featuring Shockwave Bows, Flame Bows, Stink Bows, and Explosive Bows. The second week was all about bouncers, which were unvaulted. The third is all about birds and introduces a brand new animal.

Chicken are generally not a problem in Fortnite. They can be difficult to kill when they're running around, but they won't harm players or bother with much of anything. However, this Wild Week introduces one that might cause problems: the "Wild Chicken."

Fortnite latest Wild Week introduces a Wild Chicken variant

The "Wild Chicken" (aggressive version of the Chicken) will most likely be activated as well. The "Avian Ambush" Wild Week will be activated in 40 minutes!The "Wild Chicken" (aggressive version of the Chicken) will most likely be activated as well. The "Avian Ambush" Wild Week will be activated in 40 minutes! 🔥The "Wild Chicken" (aggressive version of the Chicken) will most likely be activated as well.

Wild Chicken will not look any different than the other chickens on the island. It's currently unclear whether or not the standard chickens will remain or if they will be replaced for the week.

The Avian Ambush week will be one of the most exciting weeks for gamers, as most Wild Weeks do not introduce new, terrifying animals.

Wild Chicken is aggressive and will fight back if players harm it. Unfortunately, that's exactly what gamers are tasked with doing this week. Several challenges have been released with XP rewards for completing them.

- All about Chickens

- Chickens will attack back at players!

- See Quests in Image 2

- Avian week starts Tuesday, March 8th

Epic loved their puns #Fortnite Aviation Assault Wild Week info!- All about Chickens- Chickens will attack back at players!- See Quests in Image 2- Avian week starts Tuesday, March 8th- Chickens can eliminate players and players can use chickens to elim others (Image 3) Epic loved their puns

The following challenges will last precisely one week:

Catch a chicken in different matches (3)

Fly with a chicken 20 meters in a single flight

Hunt a Loot Chicken or Crow (2)

Throw chickens (5)

Bounce on a tire, web bouncer, or umbrella three consecutive times while holding a chicken

Slide for 30 meters while holding a chicken

Open a vault with a chicken

Hunt chickens (10)

Deal damage to chickens (200)

All challenges involve chickens (Image via Epic Games)

Players can be significantly harmed by chickens now, perhaps even killed. If that unfortunate fate were to befall anyone, several hilarious messages might show up in the kill feed, including:

A wild chicken gave x eggsactly what they asked for.

A wild chicken told x not to push the henvelope.

X should have eggspected this.

X has egg on their face.

The Avian Ambush Wild Week and subsequent Fortnite XP challenges are now live.

