Fortnite to bring Bows back with 4 different twists

One of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6 highlights was the introduction of various types of bows. Although this class of weapons was in-game earlier, many new ones were introduced during the season.

According to prominent leaker iFireMonkey, four bows from Chapter 2 Season 6, are returning to the game. They will be added to the loot pool during the first Wild Week of Chapter 3 Season 1, known as Bownanza.

Fortnite Chapter 3 Bownanza (Wild Week)

Fortnite Chapter 3 Bownanza Wild Week will see four bows from Chapter 2 Season 6 arrive in-game:

Primal Flame Bow

Primal Stink Bow

Mechanical Explosive Bow

Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Players will find these alongside the normal loot pool for the current season. However, it is unknown which variants of these weapons will be added or if players will craft/upgrade them. Unfortunately, the Grappler Bow and Unstable Bow will not be making a return.

For Bownanza Wild Week, there will also be a total of six challenges that players can complete for rewards. Each challenge completed will grant 8,000 XP. However, players should consider that this number is subject to change upon Epic Games' discretion. Here is the list of challenges:

Hit IO forces using a Primal Flame Bow - (0/7)

Impulse wildlife using a Mechanical Shockwave Bow in different matches - (0/2)

Damage players using a Primal Stink Bow - (0/250)

Eliminate opponents using a Mechanical Explosive Bow - (0/3)

Hunt wildlife using a bow - (0/3)

Damage opponents with a bow - (0/250)

How does the community feel about bow returning?

While the bows were not exactly broken, they were somewhat overpowered during Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 6. They essentially replaced snipers and rewarded players with high accuracy. While not everyone was a fan of the weapon, some players were more against it than others.

Thankfully, in Chapter 3 Season 1, they'll only be in-game for a week and will be bonus weapons in the loot pool rather than part of it. Given these facts, many players are looking forward to having the weapon back in-game.

Currently, there is no information about the weapon's stats. It's unknown if any of them have been buffed or nerfed to better fit into Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1. Hopefully, the developers have made adjustments to the weapons, or else they'll soon have another Shockwave Bow crisis on their hands.

