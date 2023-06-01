Fortnite brings back Trios mode with a twist

Fortnite Trios has returned to Fortnite, as recently announced by Epic Games. The video game developer had removed the mode with the v24.40 patch. While the update added a new Ranked Mode, many players complained because it removed Trios. Fortunately, the three-player game mode has returned after the developers faced community backlash.

However, it's important to note that Trios is back only for non-competitive modes. As the Ranked Mode is limited with regard to team sizes, this is not surprising.

The good news is that there is a possibility Epic Games will add Trios to the Ranked Mode in the future. Note that the new game mode is still in its early development phase, meaning Epic may change it over time.

Fortnite Trios returns after a strong reaction from the community

Many players enjoy playing Trios as it doesn't require them to find another teammate (Image via Epic Games)

To many players, v24.40 was one of the worst updates. While adding the Ranked Mode was a positive move, it did not interest many casual players.

However, when Epic Games removed the Trios game mode, three-player teams were forced to either play Squads with three players or find a new teammate. This inconvenience caused many players to ask the developers to reintroduce the Trios mode.

Trios game mode wasn't originally in the game (Image via Epic Games)

The Trios mode wasn't originally in Fortnite Battle Royale. It was first added for Ranked Modes before becoming somewhat permanent. However, Epic Games removed it since they likely considered it the least popular mode, despite many players still playing it.

As mentioned, the three-player team mode is available only in non-competitive playlists. This isn't surprising since the ranked Zero Build mode is only available in Duos, and the ranked Battle Royale in the other three modes.

The good news is that Epic pays attention to the Fortnite community's requests and feedback. Thus, the Trios mode may possibly be added to the Ranked Mode in the future.

