Fortnite Campfire glitch is giving players up to 75,000 XP in seconds 

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 has been going quite well so far. With the latest 17.20 update, Epic Games has added a lot of exciting new content to the game including skins, wraps and other assorted cosmetics.From Pride-themed wraps to exciting new skins, and the much-coveted SHADOW and GHOST henchmen characters, the latest Fortnite update has upped the ante for players planning to start their hustle in the game. It is time they start grinding for XP if they want to provide a significant boost to their Battle Pass and become proud owners of these beautiful in-game cosmetics.

For the past few seasons, players have noticed that the weekly quests have gotten easier over time. Currently, the weekly Epic and Legendary quests are tedious yet simple, and offer a generous amount of XP after each completion.

However, if there are some who would like to exploit the in-game glitches while they are available and earn free XP in doing so, feel free to read on.

This Fortnite glitch can grant you a maximum of 75,000 XP in a matter of seconds

The lovable Fortnite YouTuber GKI has released yet another video breaking down a seemingly harmless and rather handy Fortnite glitch. Like many others, this one grants a huge amount of XP to the player. And like all the others, this one is really easy to execute.

Now, in order to exploit this glitch, players will first have to log in to an Arsenal LTM match. They will then need to find a campfire and keep lighting it over and over again. As they keep doing so, every attempt will grant a certain amount of XP to the player.

As GKI further explains, it is not infinite, however. Players can only obtain a maximum of 75,000 XP by exploiting this Fortnite glitch. Well, not bad for a minimum amount of work, eh?

However, if players want to do this, they will have to do it quickly before Epic Games is made aware of this and tries to fix it.

