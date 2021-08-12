Fortnite Campfire locations (August 12th): All locations on the Chapter 2 Season 7 map

Finding a campfire in Fortnite can be a saving grace for a player coming out of battle. Low health and shields is a difficult problem to overcome, and campfires are probably the easiest way to do so. Many players carry some form of health, whether it's medkits, bandages, shields or anything else, but those run out, and even then they're not carried by all players. Campfires are all over the map and don't need anything except a bit of wood to work.

There's also a challenge from the Free Guy x Fortnite collaboration to interact with a campfire (or reboot or revive a teammate, but that requires a teammate). Knowing where they are can be helpful for anyone in a match and for completing the challenges to unlock the Good Guy emote. Here are all the campfire locations in Fortnite.

Fortnite campfire locations

There are quite a few campfires in Fortnite, surpassing 90. The only spot on the map that doesn't have a few campfires readily available is Holly Hatchery and the surrounding area to the west. Everywhere else has at least a few that are easily accessible. Most locations have several within easy walking distance.

There are eight campfires in Coral Castle. There are three on the shores of Believer Beach. There are two on the far east side of the map, just past Holly Hatchery. There are five in Weeping Woods and five in Slurpy Swamp. There are 10 in, above and below Misty Meadows.

Misty Meadows. Image via Fortnite

There are 10 in and around Lazy Lake, which includes the one found in Catty Corner. There are 15 placed from Camp Cod below Catty Corner and around the mountain all the way up past Retail Row. There are four in and around Retail Row and Dirty Docks. There are 11 surrounding the center of the map, including one in Boney Burbs and one right outside Corny Complex.

There are 10 going from Dirty Docks to Craggy Cliffs, including one right below Steamy Stacks. There are three on the island past Craggy Cliffs. There are six in Pleasant Park and above it. There are plenty of campfires all around to safely use, whether that's for healing in the heat of a match or just to satisfy the Free Guy challenge.

The Free Guy challenges as well as Week 10's challenges are live now.

