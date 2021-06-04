Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 leaks: Map changes, Spire Tower removed, and more

Several recent leaks from data miners have revealed important information regarding Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The upcoming season will see aliens and UFOs being an integral part of the battle royale title.

Data miners have basically revealed that Fortnite Season 7 will be based on the Alien theme.

The island is expected to undergo massive changes to incorporate these unearthly beings, and gamers have been wondering what changes will be implemented in the Fortnite Season 7 map.

YouTuber and Fortnite streamer TheCampingRusher recently revealed details of changes on the island, which this article discusses.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7: Leaks reveal removal of Spire Tower

The Spire Tower is one of the most favorable POIs in Fortnite. Loopers often drop by at this POI as it offers some amazing loot.

The Spire Tower was introduced in Fortnite Season 6, and it replaced Zero Point. Recently, however, loopers came up with the concept that Season 7 could see the Spire Tower being removed.

#Fortnite Map Update: 31/5/21 🗺🛸



• Aliens are now on the Fortnite island and have visited Colossal Crops. Leaving the same marking as the Uk video!



(📸: @iFireMonkey) pic.twitter.com/ZKVoZqQ8pk — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 31, 2021

TheCampingRusher stated that Issue 5 of the comic reveals that Zero Point is contained but in a different manner. The comic unveils that the characters are inside and looking down mysteriously at the Zero Point.

The YouTuber also said that there is something mysterious that is around Zero Point. This revelation has led to a lot of speculation, and loopers anticipate that aliens will take down the Spire Tower and it will be removed from the map.

It was recently revealed that strange markings had been found near Colossal Crops. Loopers have frequently dropped near the area for examination and recently unveiled that another marking has come up nearby.

The inclusion of these alien markings and the leak regarding the removal of the Spire Tower is a strong indication that the Fortnite Season 7 map will see significant changes.

Epic is slowly implementing the changes and has started incorporating aliens. Loopers have even been abducted by UFOs and teleported to other parts of the island.

Speculation regarding the removal of the Spire Tower is gaining weight, and gamers believe that it will be pivotal in terms of the progress of the Fortnite storyline.

Epic is yet to confirm the possible removal of the POI, and it is to be seen whether the Zero Point makes a comeback or not.

