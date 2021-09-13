Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime: When will the servers be back up?

While most Fortnite leakers had suggested that the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime will last for eight hours, it seems that the timeframe has now changed based on the latest tweet from Epic Games.

Sadly, even though downtime doesn't begin anytime soon, all servers have been disabled following the end of season event, and Fortnite will not be playable for the next 12 hours. This includes all modes within the game.

Season 8 starts in 13 hours#Fortnite pic.twitter.com/2VmgLEjkqf — Vitthal | Fortnite News ⚡(#NoEventLeaks) (@VitthalG17) September 12, 2021

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime: How long will the update take?

Based on the information at hand, although the servers have been taken offline, the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime will not officially begin until 2:00 AM Eastern time. Given that it's a whole new season, players can expect the process to take longer than usual.

Going by the last few updates, they look anywhere between one to a few hours to complete. Since this is a whole new season filled with map changes, new NPCs, lore, loot pool, and perhaps even a new UI, players should expect it to take longer than stipulated.

During this Cube takeover, you'll be unable to play Fortnite prior to server downtime. Prepare to defend the Island! — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 12, 2021

Alongside there being no clear picture of the length of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime, there is no information related to the total size of the update either.

Given that a lot of new changes will be coming to the game, players should expect it to be larger than usual. To put this into perspective, the last update for Fortnite Season 7 was roughly between 10gb and 12gb. Players can expect it to be a bit larger than this.

What major changes can players expect following the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime?

For starters, there will be massive map changes. With The Last Reality's Mothership blowing into pieces and falling towards the island, alongside numerous cubes, players can expect the current map to be littered with impact craters and debris.

Small Details: The First cube to touch the Island destroyed Steamy Stacks, more like a a Kevin payback for using his energy. pic.twitter.com/W6ouNDKIKZ — Defaults (@DefaultsBR) September 12, 2021

Many known named locations and POIs are expected to be affected and damaged during the process. In addition to being damaged, players may be able to find tiny cube pieces scattered throughout the island as well; alongside a new blue cube nicknamed by the Fortnite community, Steve or Blevin.

Additionally, with the new season, new cosmetics and a theme will also be introduced to the game. As of now, a few skins such as Naruto, Mari, and The Foundation are speculated to be added in-game following the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 downtime.

