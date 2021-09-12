Fortnite Mari Skin in Chapter 2 Season 8: Expected release date, origins, and more

Mari was introduced by Epic Games towards the end of Fortnite Season 6. As the Primal Season ended, she began dropping hints and puzzles for the community to solve to hype players for Fortnite Season 7.

Due to her mysterious disposition, a common question that gets asked a lot these days is: "Will there be a Fortnite Mari skin in Season 8?" Well, by all means, given her popularity as a mysterious character in-game, there are chances of players being able to get a dedicated skin next season.

Mari has posted another #Fortnite Season 7 teaser / Мари опубликовала еще один Fortnite Тизер 7 сезона pic.twitter.com/1kLce2n5EF — M3rcUr1y (@Demos_Beats) June 6, 2021

Fortnite Mari skin: All we know so far

The details are relatively slim and are based on speculation, more than hard facts. However, given that Mari has played a vital role in Fortnite Season 7, it's possible that she could become a skin in the upcoming season.

With Fortnite ramping up its collaborations and original skin concepts, players may get to see the Fortnite Mari skin as part of the Season 8 Battle Pass, or perhaps as an independent skin available for purchase from the item shop later on.

I wonder if Mari will show up as a skin?#Fortnite #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/2tmLsepjEh — Professor Benma, CEO of Rosalina & Blizzaria (@sagittayystar) August 30, 2021

While it's just speculation at this point, given her role in-game thus far, Epic Games is bound to expand on her lore. With only a few hours left for the new season to begin, perhaps data miners and leakers will be able to provide a sneak peek at the skin sooner than expected, which leads to the next question, which is: "Who is Mari in Fortnite?"

Who is Mari?

Mari was the first person to make the presence of "The Last Reality" known and hinted that they wouldn't be friendly, which indeed turned out to be the case, following the destruction of the Spire at the beginning of the season.

While it's truly a mystery as to who or perhaps even what "Mari" maybe, she has been nothing but helpful thus far. From providing insights into the alien invasion, to even warning players about "Operation Sky Fire," Doctor Slone, and the dangers that lurk within the Mothership.

By the looks of it, she seems to be a secret guardian angel for players. Given that she's well informed about ongoing events even before they happen, some might even say that Mari may even be a significant upcoming character in Fortnite.

With that being said, the question "Who is Mari in Fortnite?" will remain a mystery for a while as there are some speculated answers regarding the possibility of a Fortnite Mari skin.

