Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: How to earn Battle Stars quickly and optimally

Fortnite players are always looking for ways to level up quickly. In previous seasons, the tier 100 skin was the most coveted reward. Right now, it's the page 10 skin that players desperately want, but it takes quite some time to get there. Players have to level up or purchase the items required to unlock the next page before moving on, which places a lot of importance on earning battle stars.

Battle stars are awarded by leveling up and completing challenges. Players can do that passively just by playing the game, but there are a few things they can do to speed up this process. Here's how to get battle stars in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.

How to get battle stars in Fortnite

Placement

While every player's ultimate goal is to place high, prioritizing it can be effective towards getting more XP. The more XP players earn, the quicker they will level up and receive that promised five battle stars. Obviously, claiming Victory Royales goes much further. This is especially true when the XP is supercharged and this can truly make a huge difference.

Fortnite awards more XP the higher a player finishes, so winning is the goal (Image via Epic Games)

Eliminations

Another way of earning a lot of XP is to rack up as many eliminations as you can. Eliminations provide the most XP for an in-game event, so getting a lot of them will obviously net Fortnite players a lot of XP. Also, when players have a high elimination count, they typically place fairly high, so a single match could easily lead to a sizeable amount of XP towards reaching the next level.

Brandon @antitrop I haven't played Fortnite in 2 1/12 years and I come back with a 17 elimination victory I haven't played Fortnite in 2 1/12 years and I come back with a 17 elimination victory https://t.co/arW1UX9pBI

Opening items

Everything in Fortnite has XP assigned to it. Ammo boxes, chests, freezers, safes, and literally every other item players can "search" rewards them with small amounts of XP. It may not seem like much, but if players stop ignoring the ammo boxes or cash registers because they don't think they need it, they'll start getting more XP and leveling up even faster.

KrZy Cody @CodyX25 2 chug jugs out of the same chest 🤔 then it lags and comes out of the ammo box? 😂 #Fortnite #Fortnite Clips 2 chug jugs out of the same chest 🤔 then it lags and comes out of the ammo box? 😂 #Fortnite #FortniteClips https://t.co/Qo4u4Qw6KK

Punchcards

Initially, this wasn't really the case. The punchcard quests weren't rewarding a lot of XP, making it a real grind. However, that has been fixed, so punchcards are now a much better way of gaining XP, and most of the challenges aren't too difficult to complete in a match either.

