Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 live event base "Guava Fort" is ready for action

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 3 is fast approaching an end and multiple leaks have confirmed that this will be the last season of Chapter 2, with a new chapter taking over at the end of Season 8. There have also been leaks of an upcoming live event that will have a playlist called "The end." This is probably the biggest hint that Chapter 2 is coming to an end.

The finale of Fortnite Chapter 2 has been codenamed "Guava" and there is going to be a storyline which has been divided into seven stages. Codenames for these seven stages have also been revealed, and players are now speculating about the full names of these codes.

Dr Slone and the Cube Queen are getting ready to take the fight to each other, and the finale will likely take place at the Guava Fort region on the Fortnite island, which is right in the center with the Cube Queen resting on top.

Guava Fort stage is set and the countdown has begun in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite leaker Hypex has revealed that the Guava Fort stage for the Chapter 2 finale is set and can be seen in the game.

A countdown can also be spotted in the game, notifying players about the time that is left before the live event is underway. The pyramid structure that was leaked months ago is gradually coming together, and it has been leaked that the Cube Queen will lay waste upon the island and spread the corruption further from the top of the pyramid in Guava Fort.

The Guava Fort stage has been coming up for quite sometime now. Players have been spotting the slow progress through the week and today finally the stage seems to be complete. Seven stages were leaked to be going down in the final event, and this might just be the beginning of those stages.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 ends on 5 December 2021 and a two-day downtime is expected before players can start exploring Fortnite Chapter 3.

