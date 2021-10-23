Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Live event: Dr. Slone's sacrifice and everything we know so far

Fortnite Season 8 is definitely on a roll at the moment and since the Fortnitemares 2021 v18.21 update has dropped, there is a lot going on that players need to look out for.

The Fortnite island is about to change forever as leaks and concepts are dropping everywhere, almost all of which are suggesting massive map changes. Dr. Slone might be gone by the end of this season to save Fortnite from the Cube Queen's onslaught. Live in the game, Dr. Slone is already on the move, which suggests she is up to something.

A live event is expected to take place at the end of Season 8, similar to Season 7, where players might get to see the end of Dr. Slone in Fortnite. The fight between IO and the Cube Queen is far from over and someone on either side is definitely going down at the end of this conflict.

Dr. Slone might be the ultimate sacrifice in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Dr. Slone is a complex character in Fortnite and players have the right to have mixed feelings about her. While she spearheaded the operation with the Imagined Order to stop the alien invasion on the island, Dr. Slone also left the players for dead inside the Mothership during the Operation Skyfire live event at the end of Season 7.

However, according to recent rumors, there are suggestions that she will return to the front to stop the Cube Queen and her merciless onslaught on the island. The first hint comes from the Dark Jonesy NPC whose Halloween Quests are currently live in Fortnite Season 8.

UntameableLuna @CubUntameable

#Fortnite Heres the dialog from doing the last part of the new questline from Dark Jonesy: Bring the vessel back to the Oracle Heres the dialog from doing the last part of the new questline from Dark Jonesy: Bring the vessel back to the Oracle

#Fortnite https://t.co/vpvM3IAdDa

Every Jonesy is a snapshot and they have existed as separate individuals across space and reality. Dark Jonesy is supposed to be the one who has seen beyond the Dark (the space between realities). If players approach this NPC on the island and complete the quests, they earn rank XP, but more importantly, they can listen to what Dark Jonesy has to say.

Dark Jonesy said he could see two paths, one with "sacrifice and loss" and the other with "total annihilation." If players want to stop the complete destruction of the island, a sacrifice will need to be made.

Also Read

🎃VAMPIRE LORD🎃Lepsog @Lepsog2468 This dude Dark Jonesy is leaking future Fortnite lore, and he's implying that we gotta SACRIFICE SOMEONE?! WHAT FORT SKIN WE OFF'ING?????? This dude Dark Jonesy is leaking future Fortnite lore, and he's implying that we gotta SACRIFICE SOMEONE?! WHAT FORT SKIN WE OFF'ING?????? https://t.co/zhEgzD3cfZ

Season 8 might come to an end with a live event and players might see Dr. Slone act selflessly for the first time. However, all the intel given in this article is based on rumors and leaks, so the real incident might be a little different. Fortnite players will have to wait until the end of the season approaches to confirm if it is going to be a "sacrifice" or "annihilation."

Edited by Atul S