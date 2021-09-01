Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 rumors: Naruto skin, Lady Gaga Concert, Shang-Chi, and more 

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 is nearly finished, and Season 8 is right around the corner. The anticipated start date for Season 8 is September 12, so there are less than two weeks left in the season for Fortnite players. The end of the season in Fortnite always means the leaks will come fast and furious, and the rumor mill will start.

The rumors for Chapter 2, Season 8, set it up to be one of the best seasons for Fortnite. From Lady Gaga to Shang-Chi, here are the biggest Chapter 2 Season 8 rumors.

Fortnite rumors ahead of Chapter 2 Season 8

Chapter 2 Season 7 was a big season full of huge collaborations (though not as big or collaborative as Chapter 2 Season 4). Based on the rumors, it looks like Chapter 2, Season 8, is poised to keep the ball rolling.

According to leaks, a Lady Gaga concert is coming. The Rift Tour with Ariana Grande was a huge success, and many leakers pointed out that her event was only the first phase. The second phase is likely to be the rumored Lady Gaga concert. Two of the three leaked musical artists, J Balvin and Ariana Grande, from the Epic v. Apple trial have already made it, so Lady Gaga is probably next.

Naruto has been a skin that many players have been asking for, and, likely, they'll get their wish soon. According to multiple leakers, Epic Games has secured rights to add the skin to the next battle pass. There may also be more anime skins coming next season as well.

Naruto, one of the most popular anime characters of all time, could be in the next battle pass. Image via Sportskeeda

Shang-Chi, the latest Marvel Cinematic Universe picture, releases tomorrow, September 3, and has received rave reviews thus far. As such, Epic Games is reportedly jumping on that bandwagon and bringing the titular character to Fortnite. The movie will still be in theaters when Season 8 arrives, so it's extremely likely.

A Marvel experience like you’ve never seen before. 💥🤯 See Marvel Studios’ #ShangChi and the Legend of the Ten Rings only in theaters this Friday. Get tickets now: https://t.co/NbO5NBDNcO pic.twitter.com/YCIIbjW6k6 — Shang-Chi (@shangchi) August 31, 2021

A pyramid POI, a sand POI and potentially an underground POI have been rumored to be coming to the next map. The crash site may also result from the IO forcing the mothership to land and potentially destroy Misty Meadows. The map is drastically changing thanks to the mothership, and the next map could have a combination of new and old POIs together. Kevin the Cube also returned, and he often messes with the map's appearance.

Found something with @tonxim: We might get a Mummy skin in Season 8 (could be scrapped). It matches the theme of a POI coming in Season 8.



The POIs/Landmarks are (there's most likely more but these are the only ones that got leaked):

- Pyramid

- Cubes

- Crash Site — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 18, 2021

Peacemaker Weasel and King Shark from The Suicide Squad could also be joining. Leaks confirm all three skins, so perhaps Season 8 is when they make their Fortnite debut alongside Bloodsport, who's already in the game. Other DC characters, including the Batman Who Laughs (a mashup of Batman and the Joker), could also be arriving.

Edited by Srijan Sen