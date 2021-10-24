Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 skill-based matchmaking changes to massively impact players soon

Epic might bring a massive change in terms of skill-based matchmaking for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Several Fortnite content creators made the recent revelation, and it is rumored that the developers are currently in the testing stages.

The revelation has caused a stir in the Fortnite community as everyone is eager to know about the upcoming changes to the game. The changes are expected to fetch some changes in the performance of gamers.

Since the issue is a significant one, this article will try to discuss the matter briefly and break down the details for gamers to understand the changes better.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: Skill based matchmaking to feature more bots

The developers are trying their best to implement significant changes to skill-based matchmaking. The changes are currently being carried out in the NAE servers. It is expected that the developers will use the test reports to determine whether the changes will feature in the remaining servers or be scrapped off altogether.

It has been revealed that the developers are implementing a Fortnite lobby consisting of around 60-70 AI gamers or, in simple words, bots. The remaining gamers are from the PC or console segment.

In team modes, matchmaking is being done based on the skill level of the lowest-ranked gamer.

On every other server, excluding NAE, gamers get around 10-20 AI gamers or bots. The remaining spots are filled with PC or console gamers. In terms of team modes, matchmaking is done on the skill set of the highest-ranked gamer in the squad.

If the developers consider the test results promising, the same kind of changes will be implemented throughout the remaining servers.

Fortnite's popularity throughout these years is because it offers a competitive battle royale gameplay for gamers to enjoy. The thrill of getting a Victory Royale by defeating skilled gamers is beyond anything.

With the possibility of Epic rolling out a new skill-based matchmaking system, the competitive aspect of Fortnite will inevitably be lowered by several degrees.

If AI gamers take up more than half the lobby, it is indeed disheartening for those who enjoy fighting their way towards victory.

Epic's decision depends upon how the tests of NAE servers come out to be. Gamers are hopeful that the developers will not implement this change. However, the ball is in Epic's court, and it is to be seen how the developers decide to return it.

