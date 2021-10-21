Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 event leaks after Fortnitemares prediction comes true

Fortnite players everywhere might be confused about what is going to happen to the island now that the Cube Queen is finally out. The recent Fortnitemares v18.21 update saw the Golden Cube transform into the Cube Queen character who now floats above the Convergence or Cube Town POI. This new POI can be located at the very center of the island.

Fortnite players might remember that there were leaks previously about a possible pyramid POI in Fortnite Season 8. However, leakers were sorely disappointed when they found out that the pyramid POI had been scratched and the Cube Town POI replaced that idea. However, new leaks have surfaced that suggest the Cube Town is currently in a transformative phase and will quite possibly turn into a pyramid later this season.

Pyramid leak suggests Fortnite Season 9 starting event

Popular Fortnite leaker Hypex posted that the Cube Town POI might turn into a pyramid and the Cube Queen will be atop that pyramid directing changes and mayhem on the island.

HYPEX @HYPEX The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her! The Cube Town MIGHT turn into a Pyramid slowly (the Pyramid that I talked about last season), because there's a string in the Cube Queen's effects that refers to her as the "Pyramid Tip", and she will also be holding her pickaxe after 18.30 with lightning effects around her!

Another Twitter user replied to this with multiple leaks which foretell everything that is to come in Chapter 2 Season 8. According to this anonymous leaker, players will witness the Sideways corruption spreading all over the island and the pyramid at the center of the map will act as a beacon to this growing corruption. The entire map is also supposed to turn orange due to this corruption and players might get to witness this during Fortnitemares 2021.

The anonymous leaker has also predicted that Season 9 will be all about sorcery and witchcraft. Players will witness spells and enchantments that can upgrade weapons on the island. This change will occur in Fortnite due to Zero Point reacting with the alien dark energy that will be unleashed by the terrorizing Cubes in Season 8.

The Grinch and Doctor Strange have been leaked to be in the Season 9 Battle Pass and players will also get to see a lot of snow on the map to align with the winter season coming soon in November.

All the information given above is leaked intel and is not confirmed by official sources. Players can expect changes in the leaked intel, while a lot of it may be true as well.

