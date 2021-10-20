Fortnite Sideways Scythe is already broken within hours of being added to the game

The much awaited Fortnite Sideways Scythe was finally added to the game in the 18.21 update. The weapon is incredibly powerful, and players can use it to mow down Sideways Monsters with ease. Probably the only enemy to put up a real fight would be the Caretaker.

Nonetheless, after a few well-placed blows, even the mighty foe falls before the power of the Sideways Scythe. Speaking of which, the new boss monster is not the only one who seems to be falling to its power, as numerous players are reporting a strange glitch while using the weapon.

"What?": Glitch King discovers that the Fortnite Sideways Scythe is broken after falling to his death in-game

According to numerous reports and confirmation from Glitch King himself via a tweet, the Fortnite Sideways Scythe is broken. While this usually means that the weapon is overpowered, in this case, it simply does not work as intended.

While other weapons in the past have not worked as intended due to a glitch or bug, they gave the user an upper hand in the game. This one, on the other hand, does the exact opposite, and kills the player instead.

While it's not yet clear who discovered the issue/bug, Glitch King's reputation for consistently breaking Fortnite by finding bugs and exploits, has users crediting him with the find.

The weapon usually has to be limited to ground attacks but using the "Smash Attack" can lead to a rather unfavorable outcome. If the weapon is used on elevated ground it leads to strange results.

To elaborate, the "Smash Attack" allows players to jump up and execute a devastating ground slam type of attack using the Sideways Scythe. While this works amazingly inside the Sideways itself, where fall damage has been removed, it doesn't yield the same results while using it on the normal map.

Players who are executing this attack high above ground or land in areas that have lower elevations are immediately eliminated due to taking extreme fall damage. Given that the Fortnite Sideways Scythe can be used outside the Sideways as well, it goes without saying that this glitch is a major problem as of now.

Fortnite Status @FortniteStatus

trello.com/c/fVxv12nw Careful that thing is sharp! We're aware of an issue where the Sideways Scythe's Smash Attack can deal fall damage if you jump from too high a height.We'll be fixing this in our next game update. Careful that thing is sharp! We're aware of an issue where the Sideways Scythe's Smash Attack can deal fall damage if you jump from too high a height.We'll be fixing this in our next game update.

trello.com/c/fVxv12nw

Thankfully, Epic Games has taken note of this issue and will be rolling out a fix during the Fornite 18.30 update, which should be on October 26th. Until then, players will either have to limit their vertical "Slash Attacks", or be very careful when using the weapon.

