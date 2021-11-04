Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9: Release date, theme, leaks, and more

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 still has a few weeks left, but the island's future seems unpredictable at the moment. The community is divided between whether Chapter 2 will continue with a Season 9 or Chapter 3 will take over.

Visitor @VisitorBR you a chapter 3 believer or a chapter 3 denier for next season you a chapter 3 believer or a chapter 3 denier for next season https://t.co/BYXNzRP3Xv

There have been leaks and rumors on both ends to support either theory. Multiple dataminers have provided information on what Fortnite players can expect after Season 8 ends. An anonymous leaker who was right in the past about multiple Fortnite leaks has given players a list of all they can expect in Season 9.

#Fortnite Saw these Season 9 leaks on twitter a couple weeks ago and they seem to be somewhat accurate , they correctly predicted Slone's new base and Naruto as well , Season 9 sounds really interesting , also can't wait for Naruto! Saw these Season 9 leaks on twitter a couple weeks ago and they seem to be somewhat accurate , they correctly predicted Slone's new base and Naruto as well , Season 9 sounds really interesting , also can't wait for Naruto!#Fortnite https://t.co/bWqyf28azE

Release date for Chapter 2 Season 9 of Fortnite

Based on the Season 8 Battle Pass, Season 9 can be expected to start on December 6, 2021.

FortniteBRFeed @FortniteBR_Feed We’re only 35 days away from Chapter 2 - Season 9 or Chapter 3 #Fortnite #Fortnite Leaks We’re only 35 days away from Chapter 2 - Season 9 or Chapter 3 #Fortnite #FortniteLeaks https://t.co/H1U8JN7xuA

The two-day downtime has led everyone to believe that Chapter 2 is coming to an end and that a massive Chapter 3 update will occur during this two-day gap. The last time Fortnite had a two-day downtime during the release of Chapter 2 Season 1.

Theme of the upcoming Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9

The anonymous leaker claimed that the Cube War will leave the island in a "cold winter." The Zero Point will be in the thick of things, reacting with the dark energy from the powers of the Cube Queen and enchanting the island.

Gamingforlife17 @Kyle12262931 Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 leaks: Enchanted weapons, Doctor Strange & Grinch skins, Medieval Castle, and more Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 9 leaks: Enchanted weapons, Doctor Strange & Grinch skins, Medieval Castle, and more https://t.co/BfnXF7HuPN

Based on the leaks, players can expect a magical themed season. Dataminers have found the presence of Dr. Strange in the game files. Grinch is another character that players can expect in Season 9. Both of these characters fit the magical theme that the leaker claims.

More Season 9 leaks

The magical theme is all set to bring "enchantment" to weapons, which can be expected as a new way to upgrade weapons in the game. There will also be the presence of sorcerors on the island who will give disguises to players. The leaker also claims that there will be a lot of snow on the island.

The truth behind these leaks will only be confirmed once the season is released in early December. This particular leaker has previously been right about multiple other elements, including Naruto coming to Fortnite, which will soon be a reality.

Edited by Srijan Sen