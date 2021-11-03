Fortnite Season 9 map concept puts into perspective the aftermath of ongoing Cube wars

Fortnite Season 8 "Cubed" is fast approaching a climax as the Cube Queen gets ready to lay total waste on the island with the help of the Cubs that obey her. The Cube Queen is the leader of the Last Reality, and she is bent on destroying the island and taking it over by spreading the corruption.

With the uncertainty of what will happen to the map, many fans of the lore have gone ahead with their versions of what the upcoming Season 9 map will look like. One Reddit user posted a concept that fits the bill perfectly, and most in the community have approved of the idea.

The Cube War will supposedly change a lot of the current map, and some rumors suggest a new map might be introduced after the end of Season 8.

Fortnite Season 9 'fractured' concept might be one of the closest concepts to the real deal

While there is a huge question about whether Fortnite players will see a Season 9 in Chapter 2, fans have taken it upon themselves to roll out multiple map concepts. The Fortnite map for Season 8 has seen many changes, and more are yet to come.

With the corruption expected to spread from the Convergence POI, the Fractured map concept for Season 9 by Reddit user InfinteOcto supports the lore and provides the most realistic outcome of the ongoing Cube Wars.

'Fractured' Season 9 Fortnite map concept that explores the aftermath of the ongoing Cube Wars (Image via Reddit/ InfiniteOcto)

The center of the map is shown as completely damaged, and the damage fades off as it moves away from the center. The blue tinge has covered most of the island, showing the extent of the corruption from the Convergence POI in Season 8.

Some innovative names can also be spotted around the center of the map. The creator believes some crystallization will occur in the regions where the Cubes are prevalent in Season 8.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

While there are reasons to believe that the Season 8 map will cease to exist after Season 8, this fan-made concept might be the best bet for the upcoming Season 9 of Fortnite.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar