Fortnite Chapter 3 brings back the infamous 'Skybase' strategy as players take height for the Victory Royale

Fortnite Chapter 3 has arrived and is giving players nearly everything they had hoped for. One thing Fortnite players probably weren't expecting was the return of the skybase method. Skybasing has been a popular strategy in years past, but not recently.

The most recent time that skybasing was popular was when the Venom and Carnage symbiotes were in the game during the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 7, since they had glider redeploy, otherwise it was extremely difficult to pull off.

Fortnite Chapter 3 has introduced a few methods that make skybasing a legitimate strategy that players are trying out. Here's how they're doing it.

Fortnite players are skybasing again in Chapter 3 Season 1

There are a couple of methods that are very difficult to pull off, but can work. Tires are a great way to break fall damage, as are the new tent items. Tires will fall faster than players do, so it's easy to throw them down and then fall over to them and land on them.

It's a bit more difficult with tents, but they will break all fall damage. If players can time it right, the tent can be down well before. This will work best if players manage to keep the skybase until one of the final circles.

Tents can break fall damage if landed on (Image via Epic Games)

Another method that will work is in duos. With a second player, players can drive a quadcrasher up their build. When and if their build gets shot down, they're already on the quadcrasher which will remove the fall damage if they boost down.

These methods are risky, but they're doable. After the removal of the symbiote mythics last season, there was no viable method to skybasing, which has been a tried and true technique for wins and high placement.

They're not overpowered and they're hard to pull off, but they're viable methods in Chapter 3. Fortnite players have resurrected the skybase method successfully for this chapter and that's great for the game.

