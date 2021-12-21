Blue, Purple and Red Cube teaser spotted in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1 has gotten off to a good start, with players enjoying the fresh map and changes in gameplay mechanics. However, new revelations have pointed towards the return of the most volatile objects from Chapter 2 Season 8.

The new Chapter 3 Fortnite map provides evidence of the purple, blue and yellow Cubes that terrorized loopers last season. These Cubes were the sole reason behind the destruction of the island that led to the ultimate "flip."

Multiple players in the community have spotted this Easter egg in the new map, and more intel is expected further along into Chapter 3. Since the flip, loopers might think they're in the clear, but it won't be long before a new threat shows up in Fortnite.

Three dice spotted next to Cube hint at return of devices in Fortnite Chapter 3

Fortnite players have spotted three dice in the Joneses POI which are reminding them of the Cubes that laid waste to the island during the previous season. The Queen of Last Reality emerged from a Golden Cube, similar to the cubical dice that can be spotted in the Joneses POI in Fortnite Chapter 3.

The dice are located atop a table in the central hut of the POI, and players will be able to spot a blue cube right next to the dice. It is reminiscent of Bluevin, the only Cube that was on the loopers' side during the last fight between Kymera Queen and Imagined Order, led by Dr. Slone.

There is also a red-colored dice on the table that players can spot if they manouver the area properly. This has also led to some questions regarding the Red Cube that was spotted under the island due to a glitch last season.

Gamer @Gamer28816397 A RED CUBE HAS BEEN DETECTED UNDER THE FORTNITE MAP…….. A RED CUBE HAS BEEN DETECTED UNDER THE FORTNITE MAP…….. https://t.co/1b6Sbx3gbU

Some believe the Red Cube has a major role to play and that it will be revealed in Chapter 3. Similar to Kevin the Cube from the last chapter, the Red Cube, which was under the island for so long, might just play a key role this season.

This is all speculation, but the Fortnite community knows how tricky Epic Games can be with their Easter eggs on the map, and how there's a fair chance that the Cubes will be back in Chapter 3.

