Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 confirmed to start with a new map

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 will begin in December 2022. While this is somewhat unusual, many Fortnite players are not surprised since there have been numerous leaks and rumors regarding the new chapter next month.

Epic Games announced this breaking news during the FNCS Invitational 2022 on Sunday, November 13. The tournament was intense and amazing, so announcing the new chapter was the cherry on top of the cake for Epic Games.

Like every new chapter in the past, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 will get a new map. Furthemore, the fourth chapter of the popular video game will add a lot of other new content. This article will reveal everything we know about it so far.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 will arrive with a new map

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 will begin on a new map (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Battle Royale has had three different maps so far, one for each chapter. Every map has been named after a character from Greek mythology, so we expect Chapter 4 to follow suit.

Chapter 1 map was named Athena, Epic Games named the Chapter 2 map Apollo, and the current island is named Artemis.

gast @wolfmanFernand1 Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 concept like if you like it Fortnite chapter 4 season 1 concept like if you like it https://t.co/ocWphYulVe

According to ShiinaBR, one of the most popular Fortnite leakers, the new chapter of the game will bring a new map. However, the name and the design of the map haven’t been revealed yet.

Shiina @ShiinaBR CONFIRMED:



- CHAPTER 4 DROPS IN DECEMBER

- NEW MAP IN DECEMBER

- "FRACTURE" LIVE EVENT @ DEC 3 CONFIRMED:- CHAPTER 4 DROPS IN DECEMBER- NEW MAP IN DECEMBER- "FRACTURE" LIVE EVENT @ DEC 3 https://t.co/bOaG1i3jg4

Epic Games has announced that a new live event will be released on Saturday, December 3. The event is called "Fracture" and will start at 4 PM Eastern Time.

Considering that the live event will take place on Saturday, Epic Games will most likely release Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 on Sunday.

We also expect an extended downtime after the live event.

Cracks in the sky will most likely play a huge role in the upcoming Fortnite event (Image via Epic Games)

Shortly after Chapter 3 Season 4 was released, there were rumors regarding a two-day downtime for Chapter 4.

Considering that the rumors about Chapter 4 coming in December 2022 turned out to be true, there is a chance that this will happen as well.

If Epic decides to go with a two-day downtime, the new season of the popular video game will be released on Monday, December 5.

What will the next Fortnite live event be about?

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1 will be released after the live event (Image via Epic Games)

Considering that the upcoming Fortnite live event is named "Fracture," there is a good chance that the rifts in the sky will be used during it.

The Herald, who has been spreading Chrome all over the island, could use these rifts to bring The Last Reality to the island. It appears that the antagonist is trying to take over the Reality Tree and use it to invade the island.

It will be interesting to see what happens at the end of the event and how Epic Games will transition players onto the new map.

