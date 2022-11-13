Who has the most Arena Points in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will end in less than three weeks, and players all around the world will be wrapping up their progress. While casual players are finishing the Battle Pass, competitive players are doing their best to finish the season with as many Arena points (Hype) as possible.

Casual and competitive modes are completely different, and extremely skilled players mostly play the latter. Arena rules reward aggressive players, and playing in competitive modes is a great way to make money in the game.

This article will reveal the Looper with the most Arena points in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. We will take a deeper look at the player's stats and see if any other player can dethrone them by the end of the season.

YouTube Shasta 7 has the most Arena points in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

This player has the most Arena points in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 (Image via Epic Games)

Unlike casual modes, Arena has a unique scoring system that ranks players. The more points (Hype) players get, the higher their rankings and divisions go. Players get points for eliminations and survival, but the emphasis is on getting victories.

Having the most Arena points in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 is not an easy task. As soon as players reach the Contender League or Division 5, they begin losing points for every match they start. However, this isn't an issue for YouTuber Shasta 7, who has earned 167,700 Arena points as of Sunday, November 13.

As you can see in the video above, the player is highly skilled, which is why it's not surprising that they are ranked all the way at the top of the leaderboard.

The player has played 1,993 Arena matches so far in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4, winning 754. This comes down to a 37.8% win rate, and he's also ranked at the top of the wins leaderboard.

Shasta 7 has had 6,368 eliminations in Arena so far, which is 3.2 eliminations per match. Furthermore, they've spent 460 hours and 40 minutes playing the mode, which comes down to almost 20 hours.

Can anyone dethrone the player by the end of the season?

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 ends on Saturday, December 3 (Image via Epic Games)

If everything goes according to play, Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 will end on Saturday, December 3. This leaves players less than two weeks to compete against each other and get to the top.

The second player on the Fortnite Arena leaderboard is Twitch JvMafia, who has amassed 158,000 Arena points so far. This is the only player who could dethrone YouTube Shasta 7, as everyone else has 108,600 or fewer Arena points.

Ares JvMafia 🐳 @imjvmafia Another W 24 hour stream! Blessed for all the recent amazing streams Another W 24 hour stream! Blessed for all the recent amazing streams 💙🙏 https://t.co/QtGNxebdFo

Twitch JvMafia is also second in total Arena wins this season with 684. His win rate (37.1%) is slightly lower than the leader's, but he averages more eliminations per game with 6.52.

While both players have done a fantastic job, it is very unlikely that JvMafia will dethrone his opponent by December 3. YouTube Shasta 7 has an advantage of 30 hours and 70 wins, which is almost impossible to surpass if they keep playing more than eight hours a day, which has been the case so far.

