Who has the most crown wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4?

Getting crown wins in Fortnite Battle Royale used to be very exciting when this feature was first released. Epic Games added it with the release of Chapter 3 and the new feature was supposed to motivate players to get even more wins.

Unfortunately, crown wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 are not very important. However, some players still care about them and want to have as many as possible.

Tracking these wins is almost impossible, but Epic Games is expected to release an official leaderboard for crown wins at some point. Until then, one will have to rely on YouTube videos, Twitter posts, and other sources to find the player with the most victories with a crown.

Many players have more than 100 crown wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4

Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 was released on Sunday, September 18, yet some players already have thousands of wins in it. Considering that the season has been out for less than three weeks, this is quite surprising.

Many players have more than 100 crown wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4 as well. As many are aware, getting a crown win is slightly harder than getting a regular win as it requires wearing a crown. It can be obtained by winning a match or by eliminating another player who has it.

Judging by the Twitter posts, many have more than 100 crown wins in Fortnite's current season. However, one player has separated himself from the pack.

Xay, a YouTuber who has 167,000 subscribers on his channel, has 172 crown wins as of Saturday, October 8. The player streams his journey on the channel as he gives his fans real-time updates on his progress.

He is extremely skilled and it's no surprise that he has earned so many crown wins in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 4. While his goal is to get as many wins as possible, Xay is also very aggressive and his fans love the fact that he pushes enemies and gets a lot of eliminations per game.

What's interesting is that the YouTuber's teammate, Yaboimilly, is right behind him with 162 crown wins. Considering that they play Duos often, this isn't shocking.

Many Fortnite players dislike crowns

Many players dislike the fact that Epic Games resets crown wins at the end of every Fortnite season. This makes them somewhat useless since many of them would love to show off their total.

Crowns also expose players at the end of each storm circle, which is another reason why they are disliked. Whenever a circle closes, every player who wears a crown is briefly marked and exposed to others.

Wearing a crown rewards extra XP and bragging rights. However, getting a victory with one can sometimes be extremely difficult and it's no surprise that many users avoid it.

