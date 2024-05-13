Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event in-game teaser leaked

As Epic Games slowly builds towards the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event, players are constantly looking for any hints or clues that let them in on what is being planned for the Greek Mythology saga's finale. While the developer has mostly kept details about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event under wraps, new leaks have surfaced that give players a small taste of the upcoming event.

The leak, showcased by veteran Fortnite leaker HYPEX, features the massive statue from the Mount Olympus POI coming to life; there are also storm clouds surrounding it. The teaser has certainly injected excitement into the community, and this article will break down what the new leaks tell us about the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event, and even Chapter 5 Season 3.

New leaks showcase in-game teaser for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event and Season 3 build-up

According to the leaks, in the build-up to the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 live event, the gladiator statue that towers over the Mount Olympus POI will soon have surges of power running through it. The power surges are blue in colour and are powered by stormy clouds surrounding the statue, suggesting that the King of the Gods, Zeus, must have something to do with bringing this behemoth of a structure to life.

This could be Zeus's way of waging war on the Chapter 5 map as the same has been hinted at throughout the season by the Oracle Snapshot quests. While it is still a mystery as to how the Island's inhabitants are supposed to fight back against such a massive gladiator, the Telescopes pointing towards the south skies could hold the answer for the Island's survival.

However, the leaked teasers don't end there, as another leak, showcased by prominent leaker ShiinaBR, features a spread-out sandstorm engulfing the Island. According to it, the sandstorm will seemingly be a part of the game's build-up towards Chapter 5 Season 3. If the leak does turn out to be true, it would further add to the credibility of Fortnite's previously leaked roadmap for 2024.

As players await the build-up to what is shaping up to be an eventful conclusion to the saga of the Greek Gods, Epic Games seems to be preparing to deliver yet again a memorable live event that prepares players for Chapter 5 Season 3.

