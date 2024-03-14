According to veteran leaker/data miner iFireMonkey, Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Special Accolades grant a lot of XP. Some players were reportedly making serious experience-point gains without knowing how. Given the fast-paced match, it's impossible to keep track of everything. As such, many assumed the XP was from gameplay and carried on with their match.

It was not until a short while ago that a list of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Special Accolades was showcased online. This information has since caught the community's attention. iFireMonkey provided a list of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Special Accolades and how much XP each one gives.

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Special Accolades: Complete list and XP gain

As mentioned by leaker/data miner iFireMonkey, there are 13 Special Accolades that can be earned. Unfortunately, all of them revolve around combat directly, while a few tend to avoid it completely. That said, here is the complete list of Special Accolades:

Against The World - Win a Squads match as a Solo (5000)

Three To One Odds - Win a Trios match as a Solo (2500)

Two To One Odds - Win a Duos match as a Solo (1000)

Pacifist - Win a match without eliminating an opponent (1000)

True Pacifist - Win a match without damaging an opponent (2000)

This One's For You - Win a match after thanking the Bus Driver (1000)

I'm Fine, Really - Win a match without restoring health (1000)

Who Needs 'Em? - Win a match without gaining shields (1000)

There's No Time - Win a match without reloading (1000)

This Isn't Zero Build? - Win a match in Build Mode without Building (1000)

One Man's Trash - Only deal damage with Common Weapons and Win (1000)

One Man's Treasure - Only deal damage with Legendary Weapons or better and Win (1000)

Knife to a Gun Fight - Win a match only dealing damage with melee weapons (250)

Although earning a few of these Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Special Accolades will be rather tedious, the XP gain will be worth the effort. The best part about them is that they can be repeated in every match. Thus, if you can focus in-game, you can earn a lot of XP, which will allow you to level up your Battle Pass a bit sooner.

Note: The total number of Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 2 Special Accolades present could change (increase or decrease) after every major update.

