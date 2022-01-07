Fortnite concept artist builds the perfect UI for Chapter 3 that solves a major problem

There aren't many issues with Fortnite. It's a well-run, well-kept and overall polished game. There are frequent issues (like server outages), but they rarely last too long and players are usually rewarded afterwards.

However, there is one key grievance that many players have with the game. The User Interface for Battle Royale is one of its weakest parts. There are a lot of issues with it, but one player has come up with a potential solution.

Fortnite player solves the game's UI issue with one model

The biggest issue with the interface is that it's cluttered. There's so much going on that it's difficult to sift through the mess. It's not necessarily dragging the game down, but it is annoying.

Additionally, it could be dealt with pretty easily. One concept artist was able to create a model that seems to fix all the problems Fortnite players are having with the User Interface.

Hyper-Diamond 💎 @HyperDiamond123 FORTNITE CONCEPT: Discover Redesign



Okay, I’ve made some adjustments and I feel like this would be a better design for the current Discover Menu.



It’s easier to navigate, it still unites but separated BR and Creative.



[More Info Below]

FORTNITE CONCEPT: Discover Redesign

Okay, I've made some adjustments and I feel like this would be a better design for the current Discover Menu.

It's easier to navigate, it still unites but separated BR and Creative.

HyperDiamond123, a graphic designer and Fortnite concept artist, came up with a stellar look at what a refined UI would look like. It removes the clutter, keeps things in the appropriate places and gives each option the space it deserves.

Hyper-Diamond 💎 @HyperDiamond123 With BR, I feel like it should be it's own section, having the core modes, comp, LTMs and even stuff like Battle Lab. In order to not clog up other areas.

With Creative, i feel like it needs to be organized and more optimized.



With Creative, i feel like it needs to be organized and more optimized.



With BR, I feel like it should be it's own section, having the core modes, comp, LTMs and even stuff like Battle Lab. In order to not clog up other areas.

With Creative, i feel like it needs to be organized and more optimized.

Battle Royale is the main mode in Fortnite and the vast majority of players mainly play it. Creative is a big part of the game, but it's much smaller than Battle Royale. However, it deserves to be the focal point.

In the current UI, everything is all the same. When going into the Discover tab, it's unclear which modes are what and it becomes very difficult to navigate. It's also tedious to find the right modes that players are looking for.

The UI has been an issue for a while now (Image via Epic Games)

It's unclear if Fortnite knows that their current UI is an issue. Furthermore, there are doubts on whether they are planning to fix it or not. If they do, this model should be one they look to for inspiration.

