Fortnite confirmed to get Ballers in Chapter 3 Season 2, but with a twist

In an attempt to combat aggression on the Fortnite island, the developers have released vehicles that are exclusively meant for warfare. Gamers are currently busy exploring the island and all the new content. Loopers have also taken a keen interest in the modified vehicles and are often seen maneuvering on the island with them.

It was recently revealed that Ballers will be unvaulted and brought back to the island, giving gamers a new way to rotate with the introduction of this item. However, the Ballers are returning to the island with a bit of a twist.

This article will discuss the news and also reveal the twist that is expected to come with this particular vehicle.

Ballers are getting buffed for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2

HYPEX @HYPEX Fortnite are working on a new Baller vehicle. The HP of these new ones is 400, the old ones' HP was 300 but then got nerfed to 150-200 during the World Cup era. Fortnite are working on a new Baller vehicle. The HP of these new ones is 400, the old ones' HP was 300 but then got nerfed to 150-200 during the World Cup era. https://t.co/Xk3rh3tLA5

The Ballers are spherical vehicles that accommodate one player inside them at a time and can be used to quickly escape dangerous situations. Since ballers are covered with protective glass, they also prevent gamers from getting injured by enemy gunfire.

Data miner HYPEX recently revealed that Epic Games is working on releasing the Ballers for Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. The twist of the story, however, is that these vehicles are getting severely buffed for the war-themed season. Based on the leaks, the HP of Ballers is being increased to 400.

Initially, Ballers had a HP of 300 that was later nerfed to 150-200. The recent update will see the HP of the vehicles being doubled, which is certainly fitting considering the war happening on the island.

This buff to the Ballers means that it will be rather difficult for other players to eliminate those inside the spherical vehicles. It seems like a lot of ammunition will be needed to damage and destroy the vehicle.

Where will the Ballers spawn in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2?

As of now, it is difficult to state exactly where the Ballers will spawn on the Fortnite map. But gamers should most likely expect to see separate docking stations set up to house the Ballers on the island.

Additionally, the Ballers may retain their boost feature, thereby players driving them to travel at greater speeds for a short duration of time. Apart from that, the grapple system will also be available for players to rotate on the island.

