Fortnite Creative 2.0 map introduces text chat to the game

Fortnite Creative 2.0 has a lot of amazing capabilities. It has been out for only a few weeks, and players are still learning how to use this addition's tools properly. Some content creators have already figured out several amazing features of the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) and have made mind-blowing maps, one of which brings a fully functional text chat to the popular video game.

Unlike many other games, this title's Battle Royale doesn't offer a feature for text chat. Only Save the World, Fortnite's PvE mode, supports this type of communication. However, the aforementioned creation brings this capability, and it looks amazing.

The Fortnite Creative 2.0 map has been published, and anyone can use it to chat with their friends or other players. In addition, players can set up their own custom plots of land.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 map has a 100% functional text chat

The unique Fortnite Creative 2.0 map, which can be seen in the video above, was created by an individual named KK Slider. It features a virtual keyboard, speech bubbles, and a text chat on the screen's left side.

Additionally, players who join the map can select the plots of land they want to own. This is another cool feature, as it allows players to have their own base where others can visit them.

The unique Fornite Creative 2.0 map features a lot of amazing options (Image via Epic Games)

KK Slider has published their creation, and gamers can join it by using this code: 6313-5604-8959. The easiest way to access a Creative map is by opening the game mode menu, selecting the Island Code tab, and entering its code.

The Fortnite creator has published a few other incredible maps using all the power UEFN has to offer. However, it will be interesting to see how Epic Games reacts to the new one. While this map certainly looks amazing, there is a chance that the game developer will disable it for mature content.

