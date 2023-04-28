New Fortnite Creative 2.0 map shows a photorealistic world

Fortnite Creative 2.0 has so many advanced features that it allows players to create mind-blowing maps. From mini-games to beautiful scenic worlds, Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) has all the tools necessary to make this happen. The map-building tool can also be used to create photorealistic worlds, best seen on the new map by Chasejackman, a Twitter user.

Many creators are already familiar with custom assets. Using these assets, it's possible to import 3D models unavailable in Fortnite. Thanks to this, several creators have begun creating maps that look nothing like Epic Games' most popular game.

Chasejackman's Fortnite Creative 2.0 is still being developed. However, it already looks breathtaking, and it will be interesting to see how it works once the creator publishes it.

Fortnite Creative 2.0 allows players to create beautiful maps

The video of the map showcases the amazing capabilities of Unreal Editor for Fortnite. Using custom assets and lighting, the Fortnite Creative 2.0 map creator made the map look like it was created in another game.

Fortnite is well known for using cartoonish graphics. However, Chapter 4 has changed that by upgrading the video game engine to Unreal Engine 5.1. This version of the engine has Lumen, a feature that makes lighting much better.

The map has many amazing details and is very realistic (Image via Epic Games)

All of these features are available to UEFN map editors. However, some talented creators will need more time to get used to all the new features and get the most out of them.

Unfortunately, the code for this Fortnite Creative 2.0 map is currently unavailable. Its creator has stated that the map takes too long to load, which must be fixed before it can be published. Considering how many details the map has, this comes as no surprise.

The creator also pointed out that they are still learning all the capabilities of Fortnite Creative 2.0. However, for now, the goal is to reduce the size of custom assets and make them load much faster.

The Fortnite player has many other interesting maps on their Twitter page, and their followers can't wait for them to be published. It's important to note that Epic Games has a memory limit for custom maps. Due to this, the creator will have to find a way to optimize the map before publishing them.

Fortnite gamers! Participate in a short 1:1 survey and help us make the Fortnite Item Shop better!

Poll : 0 votes