Fortnite Creative XP Farm (2021): How to earn loads of XP from Creative Hub in Season 7

Fortnite Season 7 will go offline soon and gamers are busy as a bee at this moment to grind as much XP as possible to rank up the tiers and claim free rewards from the Battle Pass.

Epic offers several methods to grind XPs throughout the season. Even playing the game and performing simple actions such as opening chests, eliminating enemies, and destroying structures reward gamers with XPs. However, there are several methods through which a massive amount of XP can be claimed within a short span of time.

This article will reveal the process of earning XPs from the Creative Hub in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Creative Hub is one of the best ways to earn XP in the game

Fortnite is well known for its Battle Royale segment. The game shot to fame with its unique and fun to play BR mode. However, Fortnite also offers several other modes, such as Save the World, LTMs, and the Creative Mode.

Gamers who regularly play Battle Royale often take a break and join these modes to enjoy the game. The craze for the Creative Mode is quite well known and tournaments are organized on a regular basis.

The Creative Mode is also a great way to earn massive amounts of XP in a really short duration of time. Gamers who spent time in the Creative mode of Fortnite Season 7, gets rewarded with XP.

The system rewards around 25,200 XP to gamers who spend 15 minutes in the Creative Mode. This reward is available up to five times a day. Therefore, gamers can get up to 126,000 XP every day by just spending time in the Creative Mode.

I just found out something interesting: The XP you get in Fortnite Creative, around 25,000 every 15 minutes, counts as an uncommon quest every time you receive it.



I found this out since I had the milestone "Complete Uncommon Quests." — Lazius (@LordLazius) July 3, 2021

Gamers can simply log into Fortnite, open the Creative Mode and continue with their own work. The XPs will be automatically credited to their accounts.

Gamers who have slacked and are quite low in the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass tier can use this method to rank up faster. Fortnite Season 7 will end on September 12th, gamers have three weeks to grind XP and unlock all the Battle Pass rewards.

Week 11 challenges are now live #Fortnite



Here is a cheat sheet by @HYPEX pic.twitter.com/joXfgQteqb — GhostScissors - Fortnite Leaks and News 🛸👽 (@GhostScissors_) May 27, 2021

Gamers can also complete the Fornite weekly challenges to grind some XP and rank up faster in the Season 7 Battle Pass.

