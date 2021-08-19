How to level up fast in Fortnite Season 7: Earn over 15000 XP every 10 minutes

The curtains will soon be drawn over Fortnite Season 7. Players are now in the final stretch of action and trying to grab as much XP as possible to rank up the tiers.

Several players are yet to complete the challenges to unlock the Battle Pass rewards. Therefore, gamers are trying their best to hold XPs and rank up fast in Fortnite Season 7.

It has been recently revealed that gamers have a unique opportunity to earn XPs in Fortnite Season 7 faster and without using any glitches or tricks. This article will reveal the details as to how to earn XP in Fortnite Season 7.

Fortnite Season 7: Impostor mode showers gamers with XP

The v17.40 update rolled out several new aspects to the game. Along with fixing several in-game issues, Epic released a bunch of LTMs into the game. One such LTM is the Impostor mode that closely resembles Among Us.

The Impostor LTM is the best method to earn XPs and rank up the tiers easily. It was recently revealed that the newly added LTM provides over 15000 XP for entering the game and completing some actions.

Assignments Completed- 4500 XP

Minutes Played- 450 XP

Match Completed- 3000 XP

Match Played- 1500 XP

Match Won- 3000 XP

Agenst Eliminated- 4000 XP

Sabotages Performed- 3000 XP

Sabotages Prevented- 4000 XP

Even if the gamer ends up on the losing team or fails to perform any specific action in the game, he'll get immense XP to rank up faster in Fortnite Season 7.

The Impostor LTM is one of the best ways to get hold of a good amount of XP. Since the new mode is quite different from the usual Battle Royale segment, gamers are having a great time enjoying themselves.

The Impostor could've been one of the most popular LTMs. However, it got tangled with controversies ever since it was released. Gamers have pointed out that the LTM is starkly similar to Among Us, and there haven't been any modifications regarding the map or the game's objective.

Minimap for the Imposter LTM pic.twitter.com/pnHh3D9V5L — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 17, 2021

Epic has been accused of stealing the idea without informing or crediting the original developers. The new LTM certainly brought forth several controversies. However, it undeniably rewards gamers with XP necessary to rank up faster in Fortnite Season 7.

