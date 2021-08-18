Twitter goes berserk as Fortnite copies Among Us for 'Impostors' game mode

Epic was enjoying a flawless period with Fortnite Season 7. The Alien-themed season has garnered a lot of appreciation from players, data miners and professional streamers. Some even claimed it to be the best season ever in the game's history.
Epic would have loved to keep things going in this way and end the season without any controversies. However, the developers have recently dragged themselves into the headlines for all the wrong reasons.
Epic has been accused of blatantly copying the contents of another popular game, and netizens are leaving no stone unturned in openly criticizing Fortnite.
This article will reveal the details and what people have to say in this matter.
Fortnite: Impostors LTM results in huge meltdown on social media sites
The controversy began with the recent v17.40 update that rolled out a new LTM. The new mode, Impostors, highly resembles the massively popular game Among Us.
Ever since the update went live, players have reported stark similarities between the two. It was even pointed out that the maps are identical as well. It has been reported that the developers of Among Us were not aware of these proceedings.
As mentioned above, the developers of Among Us, InnerSloth and PlayersEveryWare, had no idea the design of the Fortnite LTM was entirely borrowed from their flagship game. They were equally surprised that Epic had copied their game's concepts without informing them.
Many players expressed their discontent with Epic for stealing the idea and not giving proper credit to Among Us.
Players were quick to draw a parallel comparison between the two maps. To everyone's surprise, it turns out the map of the Fortnite Impostors LTM matches that of Among Us.
All these years, Epic has successfully collaborated with several pop culture icons and brands. The developers have churned quite a hefty amount of revenue from these collaboration events.
However, Epic didn't seem to consider collaborating with Among Us, nor did they think about respectfully acknowledging the developers of the game.
The developers of Among Us have reportedly stated that they would have loved to collaborate with Epic.
Ever since the debate started, many have tried to defend Epic, stating that Among Us is not the first game in the genre. However, this defense was washed away. It was pointed out that while Among Us introduced several new aspects with their game, Epic simply copied these aspects into Fortnite without any improvisation.
These are some of the fans' reactions. There are more where players are openly protesting against this move from Epic.
The developers of Fortnite as well as Among Us have been silent regarding the issue and are yet to draw any official statements. It is to be seen whether this matter gets dragged into the court of law.