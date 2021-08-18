Twitter goes berserk as Fortnite copies Among Us for 'Impostors' game mode

Epic was enjoying a flawless period with Fortnite Season 7. The Alien-themed season has garnered a lot of appreciation from players, data miners and professional streamers. Some even claimed it to be the best season ever in the game's history.

Epic would have loved to keep things going in this way and end the season without any controversies. However, the developers have recently dragged themselves into the headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Epic has been accused of blatantly copying the contents of another popular game, and netizens are leaving no stone unturned in openly criticizing Fortnite.

This article will reveal the details and what people have to say in this matter.

Fortnite: Impostors LTM results in huge meltdown on social media sites

The controversy began with the recent v17.40 update that rolled out a new LTM. The new mode, Impostors, highly resembles the massively popular game Among Us.

Ever since the update went live, players have reported stark similarities between the two. It was even pointed out that the maps are identical as well. It has been reported that the developers of Among Us were not aware of these proceedings.

Giant company out here brazenly ripping off an indie team's game, Among Us.

Sure, Innersloth didn't invent the genre, but it is clearly a clone with tasks, 'emergency meeting' (different name), name choices, key screens, etc.

They could've done a collab instead doing this shit. https://t.co/gHQlHjcsXZ — Elfie 🥃 (@ElfGrove) August 17, 2021

It's not that no one else can make or or has made a murder mystery game.



It's that this game mode is literally modeled after Among Us' specific take on the genre.

It copies key elements and terminology that made Among Us so popular.



This wouldn't have been made in this specific — Elfie 🥃 (@ElfGrove) August 17, 2021

As mentioned above, the developers of Among Us, InnerSloth and PlayersEveryWare, had no idea the design of the Fortnite LTM was entirely borrowed from their flagship game. They were equally surprised that Epic had copied their game's concepts without informing them.

Fortnite announced a new Impostors mode that plays very similarly to Among Us.



Among Us developer Innersloth was just as surprised to hear about it as anyone. https://t.co/IlqSNjv8ns pic.twitter.com/2Vi7QbXyCS — IGN (@IGN) August 17, 2021

It's the way Fortnite shamelessly copied Among Us and they didn't approve. 💀 pic.twitter.com/ivMWXtcPeh — JOURDON⚡ (@DynamoSuperX) August 17, 2021

Many players expressed their discontent with Epic for stealing the idea and not giving proper credit to Among Us.

I'm genuinely annoyed about Fortnite ripping Among Us off - here's why. https://t.co/ZeAivPnjig — Kirk McKeand (@MckKirk) August 18, 2021

Fortnite Imposters looking a lot like Among Us eh? pic.twitter.com/O4cJqlZYnL — Jake Lucky (@JakeSucky) August 17, 2021

To be honest, @FortniteGame should have introduced this mode in collaboration with @AmongUsGame. This is not fair to among us.#Fortnite #FortniteSeason7 pic.twitter.com/WzyiWte2qV — Dr. Shotgun - Fortnite News & Leaks (@ShotgunDr) August 18, 2021

Players were quick to draw a parallel comparison between the two maps. To everyone's surprise, it turns out the map of the Fortnite Impostors LTM matches that of Among Us.

This is a side-by-side of Fortnite’s new “Imposters” game mode map, and the original Among Us map.



Social deduction games aren’t new, but especially seeing the map similarities, it’s just a huge bummer that Epic didn’t reach out to properly collab with @InnerslothDevs. https://t.co/MHyWCwTnBd — Alanah Pearce (@Charalanahzard) August 17, 2021

All these years, Epic has successfully collaborated with several pop culture icons and brands. The developers have churned quite a hefty amount of revenue from these collaboration events.

However, Epic didn't seem to consider collaborating with Among Us, nor did they think about respectfully acknowledging the developers of the game.

disappointing to see Epic Games lift everything from Among Us for a new “Impostors” mode in Fortnite, and not even collab with them or give the devs a heads up. I guess you’ve gotta be a famous rapper, pop star, or multinational brand for that 🙄 https://t.co/2AWAHoNXKe — Tom Warren (@tomwarren) August 18, 2021

The developers of Among Us have reportedly stated that they would have loved to collaborate with Epic.

"It would've been really, really cool to collab." https://t.co/4HBB8H6Doi — PC Gamer (@pcgamer) August 18, 2021

Ever since the debate started, many have tried to defend Epic, stating that Among Us is not the first game in the genre. However, this defense was washed away. It was pointed out that while Among Us introduced several new aspects with their game, Epic simply copied these aspects into Fortnite without any improvisation.

Saying “aMoNg Us WaSnT fIrSt” is a bad take:



Among us is inspired by Mafia but adds brand new mechanics (emergency meetings, tasks, cameras, 3D, no moderator & a lot more)



Imposters is a reskinned remake that reuses most of the SPECIFIC features that Among Us introduced. — joe tirado (@staymighty) August 18, 2021

These are some of the fans' reactions. There are more where players are openly protesting against this move from Epic.

The developers of Fortnite as well as Among Us have been silent regarding the issue and are yet to draw any official statements. It is to be seen whether this matter gets dragged into the court of law.

