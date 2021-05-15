Fortnite Destroy Sandcastles Quest – Where to find and destroy sandcastles in Season 6

Gamers will be required to destroy sandcastles in Fortnite as part of the weekly challenges. They recently discovered these sandcastles on the beaches of Fortnite, leading to lots of speculation as to why they are there.

There seems to be a visual glitch in the game as gamers can interact with and even destroy sandcastles in Fortnite, but there are no rewards for it. It seems that the sandcastles were accidentally implemented in the game earlier, as Epic Games wanted to introduce them for the upcoming weekly challenges.

I have seen these sand castles on the coast next to the female oro’s island and you can interact with them by destroying them, do you know what it means? pic.twitter.com/SvnHO3Xf43 — Enderrrx (@EnderDrim) May 11, 2021

This article reveals their location so that gamers can find and destroy sandcastles in Fortnite.

Week 10 Challenge: Destroy sandcastles in Fortnite

A recent visual glitch from Fortnite has made sandcastles visible in Fortnite. The region below the Flush Factory, which has a small sandy coastline, is where gamers can locate and destroy sandcastles in Fortnite.

Apparently, gamers can freely interact with these sandcastles. However, this won’t fetch them any in-game rewards or XP. Sandcastles in Fortnite were accidentally introduced. There appears to be a visual glitch as they were expected to be released next week for the weekly challenges.

The Week 10 challenges will go live on May 20th. For one of the challenges, players will need to destroy ten sandcastles in Fortnite to complete the challenge.

However, it seems Epic accidentally revealed the surprise way before it was expected to make its appearance. They will receive 24000 XP upon completion of the weekly challenge, which involves destroying sandcastles in Fortnite.

The start of Week 9 of #Fortnite Chapter 2, Season 6 is now here!

Live today:

• Week 9 Challenges

• Unlock Raven's Rachel Roth Style

• Wild Week #2 Begins

• Beast Boy releases tonight



Later this week:

• Lantern Trials end on the 16th pic.twitter.com/b8f9szlYPv — FNAssist - News & Leaks (@FN_Assist) May 13, 2021

Gamers can land in the Ilse Nublada and interact with Oralia to get the golden Scar and the Gold Lara Croft skin. After that, they can cross the stretch of water and come ashore to get a closer look at the sandcastles in Fortnite.

When the weekly challenge kicks in, players will be flocking the location to destroy the sandcastles in Fortnite and complete the challenge and gain XP. The site will turn out to be a hotspot in the coming week.

Therefore, it is advisable for users to visit the sandcastle now and have their exit routes planned beforehand.