Fortnite downtime today (May 31, 2024): Everything we know

The Fortnite downtime today (May 31, 2024) will begin shortly. This will be the first downtime for Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Based on the information provided by Epic Games, the decision to take the server offline has to do with implementing bug fixes, given that some major (and game-breaking) bugs have been found over the last couple of days. This is what they had to say in a recent X post on the @FortniteStatus account:

"We’re taking a brief downtime tomorrow to roll out some bug fixes."

As is the norm, Epic Games will be taking the servers offline at 3:30 am Eastern Time. The Fortnite downtime today (May 31, 2024) will begin 30 minutes later at 4 am Eastern Time.

With the season just getting underway, there is no need to stay in-game until you are booted since there will be plenty of time to play once the update is over. Nevertheless, if you still feel the need to earn XP, you could play Creative. Even if you are booted mid-game, there will be no loss of progression or XP.

Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How long could the Fortnite downtime today (May 31, 2024) last?

Expand Tweet

Based on Epic Games' official update regarding the Fortnite downtime today (May 31, 2024), it will not last very long. They mention that this will be a brief downtime, so the servers could be up as soon as 5 am Eastern Time. This is taking into account that the developers will require about an hour to implement the bug fixes during the downtime.

Content changes for Fortnite update v30.00 (hotfix)

In terms of new content coming to the game, you should not expect anything at all. Epic Games has mentioned that the downtime will only be used to tackle bugs. As such, this is merely a maintenance update and nothing more. With Chapter 5 Season 3 just getting started, it is far too soon for new content to be added in.

Furthermore, with Fortnite Boogie Bombs unvaulted a few hours ago, nothing more is expected to come with this update. Epic Games will likely provide patch notes once the Fortnite downtime today (May 31, 2024) has concluded.

Read more Fortnite articles here:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback