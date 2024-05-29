Fortnite leaks hint at bots becoming powerful in Chapter 5 Season 3

Recent Fortnite leaks suggest that bots will become rather powerful in Chapter 5 Season 3. One could argue that bots are already pretty decent at combat, and getting another update makes no sense. That said, it was discovered that Epic Games could potentially allow bots to soon use an upcoming "Dual SMGs" weapon.

The leak regarding the possibility of akimbo mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 adds to the recent information. This bot-related news was brought to light by veteran Fortnite leaker/data miner iFireMonkey, who got these details from the game's script. While this is subject to change, if implemented, it could change things up in-game. That's not all that bots will be able to do.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculation. Readers are advised to take the information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite leaks hint at bots being able to use mythic weapons

With some bots in-game seemingly having aimbot hacks, the thought of them being able to use dual SMGs is rather terrifying. To add a cherry on top, it seems they would be able to use Magneto's Mythic as well. This powerful item was showcased in the teaser and has two abilities, by the looks of it.

A makeshift shield would be useful when charging into fire (Image via Epic Games)

The first ability seemingly allows the user to create a makeshift shield using scraps of metal. This would probably allow them to stop bullets and absorb some amount of damage. It will likely function similarly to the Ballistic Shield from Chapter 5 Season 1.

Magneto's Mythic could be the perfect counter to cars (Image via Epic Games)

The second ability, as showcased in the trailer, will likely allow players to create a ball of scrap metal and lob it at opponents. It seems to be highly effective against vehicles. However, it should deal significant damage to characters as well.

That being said, having bots potentially being able to use dual-wield SMGs and use Magneto's Mythic in-game is nothing short of terrifying. Depending on how (un)balanced these weapons are, bots could dominate the game in certain ways. Bot lobbies in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 could become harder if this comes to pass.

When could the Dual SMGs and Magneto's Mythic be added to Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

While quite a bit of information and insight are available regarding both of these weapons, there is no release date available. With Chapter 5 Season 3 just getting started, it could be a while before they are added to the game.

In all probability, they could be added mid-season alongside other items speculated to be unvaulted. This would expand the loot pool exponentially and give players more items/weapons to use during every match.

