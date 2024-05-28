Fortnite leaks suggest akimbo mechanics could be introduced soon

New Fortnite leaks have surfaced, and it is good news for fans of spray weapons as the leaks suggest that Epic Games is currently working on akimbo mechanics for weapons, specifically SMGs. This will allow players to dual-wield SMGs, bearing resemblance to the Dual-Wield Pistols. While the leaks are relatively reserved, it does clue us in on how the weapon could fit into the loot pool.

As stated, the leaks do not provide many details about the potential akimbo mechanic as they only tell us that the feature is currently in the game files and being worked on by Epic Games. The leaks were brought forward by veteran leaker, HYPEX, and while the weapon does not seem to be a potential addition to Chapter 5 Season 3, it could be setting up future seasons of the game.

Fortnite leaks hint at dual-wield SMGs coming to the game soon

It is not yet known if the dual-wield SMGs will feature a weapon that players have already seen in-game or if it will be a brand new SMG designed specifically for the akimbo mechanic. As of the time of writing, Epic Games has added a new tag for bots and other characters like the Boss NPCs to carry the Dual-Wield SMGs, hinting at Epic Games testing the weapon in-game.

Additionally, HYPEX also pointed out that the Dual-Wield SMGs are not likely to come out in Chapter 5 Season 3. This might be because Chapter 5 Season 3 recently saw a huge weapon leak that featured a long list of upcoming new weapons as well as older weapons like the Flint-Knock Pistol that are set to be added to the game. The list did not mention Dual-Wield SMGs for Chapter 5 Season 3, suggesting that the weapon's release might be a bit far out.

However, while the exact details and stats about the weapon are unknown, it is interesting to note that Epic Games was reportedly working on a Dual SMG Mythic weapon for The Punisher back in Chapter 2 Season 4, which featured a Marvel theme.

While The Mythic was scrapped and never saw the light of day, recent leaks have suggested that Chapter 5 Season 4 will be Marvel-themed, revolving around Doctor Doom and the Fantastic Four and potentially paving the way for this powerful weapon to come to the game.

