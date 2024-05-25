Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3's launch has brought with it a vast array of new content, including fresh Boss NPCs that hold powerful weapons and items that can help players secure the Victory Royale in the post-apocalyptic landscape. These Boss NPCs can be found in the Wasteland biome added with Chapter 5 Season 3, and players will have to go through the usual trials when going up against these powerful enemies.

This article will break down all Boss NPC locations in Chapter 5 Season 3 so you have a better idea of what to expect when visiting the new POIs in search of strong weapons and other useful loot.

Where to find all Boss NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

As of this writing, there are three Boss NPCs located around the Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 map, namely Megalo Don, The Machinist, and Ringmaster Scarr. It is interesting to note that while all Boss NPCs have an assigned POI for them, there is always a chance that they can be found roaming and patrolling the Island in their vehicles, so be on the lookout for the Wasteland Warriors around the map.

Given below is a list of the locations where you can find these Boss NPCs and defeat them to acquire their equipment.

Megalo Don

Megalo Don on the Chapter 5 Season 3 map (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Megalo Don is the primary antagonist of Chapter 5 Season 3 and the leader of the Wasteland Warriors. He can be found at the southernmost point of the Chapter 5 map at Brutal Beachhead, southeast of the Sandy Steppes POI, another new location introduced in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

Megalo Don can be found roaming the Brutal Beachhead POI along with his Wasteland Warriors, and you will have to be careful when engaging in combat with them. If you manage to come out on top, you will be rewarded with two Mythic Weapons, Megalo Don's Combat Shotgun and Megalo Don's Nitro Fists. In addition to that, you will also be granted Megalo Don's Medallion, providing you with infinite Nitro throughout the match.

The Machinist

The Machinist on the Chapter 5 Season 3 map (Image via Fortnite.gg)

The Machinist occupies the Redline Rig POI, another new location added in Chapter 5 Season 3. The Machinist and Redline Rig is responsible for the manufacturing and distribution of Nitro, the primary focus of the current season. Redline Rig is located near the southernmost point on the Chapter 5 map to the east of the Brutal Beachhead POI.

To find The Machinist at the Redline Rig POI, you have to be careful not to startle her henchmen as their numbers can be a bit tough to handle. However, if you defeat The Machinist, you will be rewarded with The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle as well as The Machinist's Medallion, giving you regenerating Shields throughout the match.

Ringmaster Scarr

Ringmaster Scarr on the Chapter 5 Season 3 map (Image via Fortnite.gg)

Last but not least is Ringmaster Scarr, who is known for her showmanship and theatrics at the Nitrodrome POI, a large arena that has been built to accommodate displays of vehicular power. The Nitrodrome POI is located to the southeast of Pleasant Piazza towards the center of the map, with the landmark replacing Fencing Fields from previous seasons.

Ringmaster Scarr will not attack you right away as she is largely focused on putting on a show for her audience in the Nitrodrome. However, if you do challenge and defeat her, you will be rewarded with Ringmaster's Boom Bolt, the Mythic version of the new weapon introduced this season as well as Ringmaster Scarr's Medallion.

The Ringmaster Scarr's Medallion is one of the best Medallions in Chapter 5 Season 3 as it provides you with unlimited ammo and a small damage buff as long as you have it in your inventory.

