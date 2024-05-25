All Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

Epic Games has introduced a variety of Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, alongside a massive wasteland biome in the southern parts of the Chapter 5 map. With this new biome comes never-before-seen POIs acting as the base of operations for boss characters that players can defeat to get their hands on some of the most powerful weapons in Chapter 5 Season 3.

There are currently four Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, and this article will break down what these new weapons are, what they do, and how you can acquire them to get the true post-apocalyptic experience in this saga filled with Nitro.

Where to find Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3

The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle

The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

While the Combat Assault Rifle has been seen as part of the Battle Royale loot pool, the weapon has returned as one of the Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3 and can now accommodate Fortnite Weapon Mods. The Combat Assault Rifle can be found across the Island but the most powerful version of the weapon, The Machinist's Combat Assault Rifle, can only be acquired by finding and defeating The Machinist, a Boss NPC found at the Redline Rig POI.

Additionally, defeating The Machinist will also provide you with The Machinist's Medallion, which will grant you a regenerating Shield as long as you hold it.

Ringmaster's Boom Bolt

Ringmaster's Boom Bolt (Image via Epic Games)

Ringmaster's Boom Bolt is one of the more unique Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3, as it not only adds to the game's post-apocalyptic saga but also provides a counter to vehicles, a prominent force in the current season. Ringmaster's Boom Bolt can be acquired by finding and defeating Ringmaster Scarr at the Nitrodrome POI, where she is known to constantly organize events and derbies.

Defeating Ringmaster Scarr will also grant you Ringmaster Scarr's Medallion, which gives you infinite ammo and a small damage buff while the Medallion is in your inventory.

Megalo Don's Combat Shotgun and Megalo Don's Nitro Fists

Megalo Don's Combat Shotgun and Nitro Fists (Image via Epic Games)

The primary threat of the season, Megalo Don, carries some serious heat on the Island, as he is responsible for two Mythic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3. Megalo Don can be found at the Brutal Beachhead POI and is one of the tougher bosses in the new season. However, if you do manage to eliminate him, you will be rewarded with not just Megalo Don's Combat Shotgun but also his Nitro Fists, turning you into a walking powerhouse.

Much like other bosses, eliminating Megalo Don will grant you Megalo Don's Medallion, which imbues you with infinite Nitro as long as you have the Medallion in your inventory.

