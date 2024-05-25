Fortnite leaks suggest new moment mechanics in development for "Arnold"

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, Epic Games is still working on the rumored open-world gamemode. It has apparently been in development for quite some time, and by the looks of it, things might take a few more months (or years) before it is finally ready to be revealed. In the meantime, it would seem that new movement mechanics are being created for it.

The information was brought to light by veteran Fortnite leaker/data miner iFireMonkey as well as Fortnite leaker/data miner ImPeQu. They uncovered scripts pertaining to new movement mechanics that are currently in development for "Arnold." The codename and placeholder used for the upcoming Fortnite open world gamemode.

Here's what the leakers/data miners uncovered.

Note: This article is based on leaks and speculations. Readers are advised to take their information herein with a grain of salt and await official confirmation.

Fortnite leaks hint at three new movement mechanics in development for "Arnold"

Three new movement mechanics are currently said to be in development:

The first new movement mechanic, "dive to prone," can be seen in many other games, such as the popular co-op shooter Helldivers 2. This standard movement type allows players to dive while moving and land in a prone position. They can then either crawl or get back to their feet and move. This is used for dodging incoming fire and getting out of the way rapidly.

This movement type is similar to diving, but will likely only function at a certain height. Since the word air has been mentioned, it most likely will not work on the ground or from a relatively low height. This already exists in Fortnite Battle Royale. Players dive off the Battle Bus to reach the island below.

This is an interesting one as dodging can be done in-game already, but not as a quick reaction mechanic. Players can sprint, jump, and crouch to dodge incoming fire. However, in "Arnold," dodge could become a quick reaction mechanic, implying it will be either part of melee combat or an independent movement mechanic. Players will likely be able to jump out of the way to avoid incoming fire and other things.

When could Fortnite's open world gamemode "Arnold" be revealed?

Despite Fortnite leaks providing information about new movement mechanics, nothing hints at a possible release date. The only thing that can be confirmed is that Epic Games has been working on this new mode for quite some time now.

With Chapter 5 reaching the six-month mark (December 2023-June 2024) in just a few days, "Arnold" will not likely be ready this year. If anything, Epic Games may release it sometime in Fortnite Chapter 6.

Expect more leaks to appear over the course of this year. They may shed more information about "Arnold" and help provide a better picture of what players can expect to see once it's ready to be revealed.

