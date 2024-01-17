Fortnite leaks suggest open-world game mode to feature different biomes, wildlife, NPCs, and more

According to the latest Fortnite leaks, the open-world game mode codenamed "Arnold" is still in development. Epic Games has been working on it for quite some time, with the earliest leaks dating back to late 2021. Based on the information at hand, it is currently rated for ages 12 and above. This would indicate that players younger than the specified age will not be granted access to the mode in-game.

Moving on from age restrictions, the open-world game mode seems to be packed to the brim with content. While not all of it may make it into the final product, it provides an idea as to how vast and complex "Arnold" truly is.

That said, here is the latest on the recent developments.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite leaks indicate the upcoming open-world mode is more than just another LTM

Expand Tweet

As per a leak by Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) on X, "Arnold" will have a map with different biomes.

Epic Games puts in a lot of effort to create biomes that look, feel, and function differently from one another. It would seem that these could change and/or evolve open time as well.

Furthermore, since this will be an open-world mode, each biome could have its own unique properties as well. It could very well function similarly to LEGO Fortnite's biomes. Each has its own kind of resources and challenges in terms of temperature as well as flora and fauna.

Players would have to learn to adjust in order to thrive under different circumstances. They will also come across numerous types of wildlife that have been part of the Battle Royale mode over the years. Sadly, Loot Sharks does not seem to have made the cut.

Expand Tweet

Moving on, based on the details provided by Fortnite leaks, there will be friendly NPCs, Henchmen, and Bosses as well. Baba Yaga, Inkquisitor, and Huntmaster Saber are but a few that will seemingly be part of this open-world experience.

NPCs like Evie will sell items, and players will likely be able to come across them while exploring this open-world setting. NPCs are in development for LEGO Fortnite mode as well according to numerous LEGO Fortnite leaks.

There will be vehicles as well. However, it's unclear what type of vehicles will be found and whether they need gas/fuel to function. With regards to weapons, it's unclear if guns will be present. Fortnite leaks do not provide any insight into this topic.

Last, and most certainly not the least, "Arnold" will have four scripted sequences and three acts. This could mean that there will be a storyline present, but there is no confirmation of the same at the moment. The only thing known is that each act will have "Encounters and Activities."

When could "Arnold" Fortnite open-world mode be released?

Expand Tweet

According to Fortnite leaks, there is no release timeline available at the moment. However, it could be released sooner than expected, and with good reason. Some of the filenames are labeled "CH5S1," which indicates that they are meant for Chapter 5 Season 1, which is the current season in play.

Owing to this, it could very well be released towards the end of the current season. Since it will be added as a dedicated mode, Epic Games could work on adding more content slowly over time. They have taken a similar approach to LEGO, Rocket Racing, and Festival. More information could be revealed during the upcoming update (v28.10).

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!