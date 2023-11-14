'People just forgot about them': Fortnite Loot Sharks have all but been forgotten

In the fast-paced realm of Fortnite, where constant updates and changes cause shifts in the gameplay, elements that once held prominence on the Island can mysteriously fade into obscurity. One primary example is the elusive Loot Sharks, creatures that once freely roamed the map's waters.

Loot Sharks made their way to the game during Chapter 2 Season 3, bringing a wave of excitement with their unpredictable movements and the promise of valuable loot drops. These aquatic companions became a staple in the Fortnite experience after their release. However, their recent lack of appearances has made the community think about how "people just forgot about them."

'I forgot these existed' - Fortnite's Loot Sharks fading into obscurity over the seasons

As the game progressed through subsequent seasons, Loot Sharks, once a prominent part of the map, gradually faded into the background, with players rarely coming across them since the launch of Chapter 3 Season 1. With everyone constantly adapting to changes, these slipped off the community's minds.

Loot Sharks slowly become an obscure part of the game, with players not seeking them out as sources of loot and modes of transportation. However, it wasn't just a case of players forgetting about them as the map's environment was transformed. With the advent of Chapter 4 Season 5, the game has revisited its OG map, bringing back the familiar terrain that players know and love.

Chapter 4 Season 5 takes any possibilities of Loot Sharks out of the game completely

Chapter 4 Season 5 marks a significant departure from well-known aquatic mechanics in previous seasons. The OG map's introduction was accompanied by the removal of swimming waters, effectively removing the natural habitat of Loot Sharks. Without these vast bodies, the previously feared predators found themselves without a home, leading to their virtual extinction.

Players seemed too engrossed in exploring the familiar landscapes of Fortnite's OG Chapter 1 map and engaging with the new Battle Pass to notice the absence of Loot Sharks. The excitement of revisiting iconic locations took center stage, pushing these once-formidable predators further into obscurity.

While removing Loot Sharks from Fortnite was a deliberate choice by Epic Games, the lack of explicit communication regarding the matter left players in the dark. The community, while initially puzzled by the disappearance of the Loot Sharks, has now shifted their attention to the OG map's return.

Loot Sharks, once the aquatic stars of the Island, have seemingly been pushed into the annals of the game's history. Their erased existence left players thinking about the days when these predators were around. As the landscape of Fortnite continues to change, it remains to be seen whether Loot Sharks will return.

