Where to find Grapple Gloves in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has welcomed an exciting addition to its arsenal of mobility items in the form of the Grapple Glove. This tool allows players to swing through the air with ease, providing a thrilling and effective means of traversal throughout the OG landscape. The item has returned to the game and is the first of many additions coming to Chapter 4 Season 5.

A new twist introduced by Epic Games is the introduction of Rift Encounters, which will be acting as gateways for items from Chapter 4 to seamlessly enter the OG map. The Grapple Glove takes center stage as the first item in this cross-dimensional mechanic.

Finding the Grapple Glove in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

As of the recent Season 6 update, Grapple Gloves can be acquired through Rift Encounters around the map or by eliminating enemy players already carrying it. These random encounters bring a taste of items from previous seasons into the current loot pool, forming a unique blend of gameplay from the past and present.

To obtain the Grapple Gloves, the community must stay alert for rifts during matches in Chapter 4 Season 5. Once a Rift Encounter is triggered during a match, they can find themselves face-to-face with the Grapple Glove. Keep an eye out for more Rift Encounters in the upcoming weeks, as they are gateways for not only the Grapple Glove but also other exciting items from earlier seasons.

Notably, these portals also bring the Anarchy Agent NPC. This won't be the only character to emerge from these gateways, as others are also set to return in the upcoming Rift Encounters.

Upcoming items in Rift Encounters in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

According to reputed Fortnite leaker iFireMonkey, the Grapple Glove is just the beginning. In the coming weeks, Chapter 4 Season 5 will bring in even more Rift Encounters, each featuring a beloved item from seasons prior. Given below is a list of all the items players can expect to see in the coming weeks:

Greasy Monkey Rift Encounter: This upcoming rift features the return of Scrapknight Jules and a dirtbike. This encounter is sure to appease fans who enjoyed the thrill of riding dirtbikes in previous seasons.

Clean Cuts Encounter: The Clean Cuts Encounter introduces Stray and the Kinetic Blade. Players can prepare themselves for intense battles as the Kinetic Blade makes a comeback, giving players a powerful option for melee combat.

Burger Blast Encounter: This new rift encounter will showcase Durrr Burger and the Shockwave Hammer. For players nostalgic about the iconic Durrr Burger, this encounter is set to bring back the iconic fast-food mascot from Fortnite's universe with the explosive Shockwave Hammer.

To maximize their chances of encountering these items, players can explore the Fortnite OG map and be on the lookout for disturbances or anomalies that may signal the presence of a rift.

