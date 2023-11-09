Best landing spots in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has brought back the OG Chapter 1 map and has taken the entire community on a trip down memory lane, revisiting these classic locations and landing spots from previous seasons. While enjoying this trip back to the early days of the game is undoubtedly heartwarming, it also raises the age-old question of what the best landing spots are for this season.

This article will delve into what locations, ranging from classic Points of Interest to lesser-known locations, make for a great landing spot on the returning Chapter 1 map. While most locations are largely unchanged from when they were last seen in the game, it is still important to consider all the returning locations to decide what's best for you and your play style.

The best POIs and landmarks in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

1) Tilted Towers

Tilted Towers (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Arguably the most iconic location in Fortnite's history, Tilted Towers, is back and it's more exhilarating than ever. This urban location features a mix of multiple high-rise buildings packed with chests and loot, making it ideal for players who love to get involved in fast-paced early-game battles.

While other locations over the seasons have outmatched it in size, Tilted Towers has continued to reign supreme among the community, attracting hordes of players looking for a chaotic firefight. Additionally, the location's position in the central area of the island ensures that most Battle Bus routes pass over it, making it a popular choice for players seeking engagements.

2) Pleasant Park

Pleasant Park (Image via GuilleGag/Twitter)

Pleasant Park is an age-old Point of Interest on the Fortnite island and remains a beloved choice for players. The location is nestled around a soccer field and picnic area and is further surrounded by houses filled to the brim with gear and loot for players to compete over. The location is shaping up to be important for the storyline too, as players can find Slone's first tape near the Time Machine here.

While players are more than likely to encounter other players at Pleasant Park, the loot is spread out over a fairly wide area, giving them room to breathe and operate. For Fortnite players who enjoy scoring long-range eliminations, the open areas in the middle of the location can be perfect to showcase their sharpshooting skills.

3) Retail Row

Retail Row (Image via GuilleGag/Twitter)

Retail Row is another classic landing spot that has made a triumphant return to the game in Chapter 4 Season 5. With its unique charm and classic layout, it's a top choice for a lot of players who want a balance of loot and action. The urban terrain and familiar storefronts provide plenty of opportunities for players to engage in intense early-game battles.

Retail Row, much like Tilted Towers, is located in the central area of the Chapter 1 island, ensuring that most Battle Bus routes pass over it, attracting a steady stream of players. The available loot, including valuable chests, equipment, and weapons keeps the action competitive and fast-paced.

4) Loot Lake

Loot Lake (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Loot Lake's central island is crowned by an abandoned mansion and often births a battle for control when players land there in a match. The limited amount of chests and loot presents a challenge, making it an ideal landing spot for resourceful players.

For those who are less confident regarding battling for control, the lake's shores provide an excellent starting point. Loot Lake is encircled by various buildings containing equipment and weapons, allowing players to gather loot before engaging in battle at the central island. Additionally, the POI is located in the center of the island, allowing them to rotate in and out of the location with ease.

5) Risky Reels

Risky Reels (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The Fortnite community's very own drive-in movie theater, Risky Reels, packs a wealth of chests and weapons into a relatively compact space, making it an excellent location for players to gear up swiftly and quickly. With the location being situated in a relatively tranquil area, it attracts fewer players compared to denser regions of the map.

It's important to watch out for the occasional competitors who might choose Risky Reels as their landing spot. Additionally, the proximity to Wailing Woods and Tomato Temple provides players with a strategic advantage in a match of Fortnite, as players can rotate through all three locations for maximum resources and gear.

