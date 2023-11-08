5 reasons why the Fortnite community missed the OG days

Fortnite has taken players on a remarkable journey through its various chapters and seasons, offering unique themes, experiences, and gameplay mechanics. Yet, with Chapter 4 Season 5, Epic Games has pulled off a remarkable feat of inviting players to revisit the game's roots.

The iconic homecoming to the OG days has sparked an unprecedented resurgence in the community, with player numbers soaring past the 44.7 million mark and proving that the allure and appeal of Chapter 1 are as potent as ever. However, the sentiment of revisiting Fortnite's origins runs deep, as it encompasses far more than just a simple trip down memory lane.

A return to the classic Chapter 1 map brings with it a collection of elements that were defining factors of the early days of the game. In this article, we delve into five core reasons behind the community's affectionate yearning and appreciation for the OG days and the aspects that make Chapter 4 Season 5 a compelling return to the game's roots.

Note: This article is subjective and solely based on the writer's opinions.

Why the community can't get enough of the OG days in Fortnite

1) The more familiar color palette of the early chapters

Nostalgia is undoubtedly a powerful force, and the return to the Chapter 1 map, with its more traditional color palette and signature look, has struck a chord with veteran players. The slightly less vibrant colors and the distinctive aesthetics harken back to Fortnite's earlier days when the game was simpler yet equally engaging and captivating. For many players, it can be reminiscent of revisiting the pages of a cherished childhood storybook.

2) More streamlined gameplay mechanics

While the game has undoubtedly evolved over the years with intricate innovations and mechanics, the OG days stood out for their straightforward approach to gameplay. Chapter 4 Season 5 does away with complexities introduced in the other seasons. Gone are the days of grappling with Reality Augments and hunting for vaults, as players have the freedom to focus on the core elements of Fortnite.

3) A departure from NPCs and wildlife

The game's recent seasons introduced wildlife and non-player characters, adding a lot of depth and engagement. However, the inclusion of such elements has sometimes caused the focus to shift away from player-versus-player encounters, the core idea behind the Battle Royale concept.

Returning to the OG days means that every decision, every fight, and every triumph is against other human players, serving as a return to the essence of the game, where every opponent serves as a challenge to overcome. This aspect is further enforced by Epic Games, reportedly bringing multiple changes to how bot lobbies work in Chapter 4 Season 5.

4) The returning OG loot pool

The OG days are synonymous with classic weapons, and Chapter 4 Season 5 brings back beloved items like the OG Assault Rifle, the OG Pump Shotgun, and the LMG. This classic loot pool presents a simpler array of weapons, echoing a time when players had fewer variables to consider in a match. It's a trip down memory lane, armed with the familiar tools of the trade.

5) Simpler yet more iconic POIs

The Points of Interest and landmarks scattered across the Chapter 1 map have a special place in the hearts of the Fortnite community. These iconic locations, such as Tilted Towers, Pleasant Park, Risky Reels, and Greasy Grove, defined the game's early battles and gameplay.

Their straightforward layouts and unique yet simple designs made every match feel like a memorable adventure, and they have undoubtedly burned their images in the fanbase's minds. In Chapter 4 Season 5, the return of these OG landmarks and classic POIs is a welcome reunion with the past, offering a sense of familiarity in the ever-evolving world of Fortnite.

The community's longing for the OG days underscores the enduring appeal of these classic locations and experiences. The return of these iconic locations can be the reason behind games in the latest season lasting a lot shorter as players tend to concentrate on these classic locations and engage in frequent combat with opponents.

As players relive the early chapters of the game, they celebrate its rich history while looking forward to future adventures in Fortnite.

