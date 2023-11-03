Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5: Battle Stars, OG Pump Shotgun, possible Stranger Things collaboration, and more

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is almost here, and fans are expecting the return of iconic elements from the game's early glory days. Players will once again have the opportunity to visit iconic locations and wield OG weapons in Chapter 4 Season 5, a season that is shaping up to be an unforgettable trip down memory lane.

While the return of OG weapons is exciting, the most anticipated element of Chapter 4 Season 5 is the return of the Chapter 1 map. The prospect of returning to iconic locations like Tilted Towers, Risky Reels, Retail Row, and more is enough to get any veteran Fortnite players excited for the upcoming season.

Returning hidden Battle Stars in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

For dedicated players who love to hunt for rewards, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 has something quite special in store. The return of the Chapter 1 island brings back not only iconic weapons and locations but also hidden Battle Stars.

Hidden Battle Stars had been a long-standing feature in Chapter 1, rewarding those who explore and complete challenges with extra Battle Pass tiers. In Chapter 4 Season 5, players can once again embark on quests to find them.

New Stranger Things collaboration reportedly in the works for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

As if the return to the Chapter 1 island wasn't enough to excite players, a leak from prominent leaker ShiinaBR suggests that a new collaboration with hit Netflix series Stranger Things is potentially in the works for Fortnite this season. The collaboration will reportedly introduce a new skin based on Eleven, one of the show's primary characters.

Additionally, there are speculations that Steve Harrington, a prominent and beloved character in the series, might make his way to the Island in Chapter 4 Season 5. Chief Hopper is also rumored to return to the Item Shop soon.

However, the release dates of these characters remain shrouded in mystery for now.

The potential return of the Zero Point in Chapter 4 Season 5

Another leak by ShiinaBR hints that the Zero Point will become visible at some point on the Island during Chapter 4 Season 5. The Zero Point has been crucial to Fortnite's lore and storyline, and its visibility could indicate a significant shift in the game's narrative.

The Zero Point is said to be connected to a new "SkyIsland" POI or landmark. Players can expect to uncover more secrets about the Zero Point and its impact on the island as the new season unfolds.

New gameplay trailer showcases even more returning vehicles, locations, and items in Chapter 4 Season 5

The latest gameplay trailer released by Fortnite for Chapter 4 Season 5 has revealed exciting updates regarding familiar locations, vehicles, and weapons. While vehicles like Planes and Hoverboards were confirmed to return already, the trailer also showcased the return of the beloved Quadcrashers, which were introduced in Chapter 1 Season 6.

Apart from the returning vehicles, the trailer showed players wielding the OG Pump Shotgun and the OG Assault Rifle. Players will also be able to visit the Floating Island at Loot Lake, offering new opportunities for dynamic gameplay with a sprinkle of nostalgia to go with it.

Additionally, classic fun items like the Junk Rift and Clingers were also highlighted in the trailer, confirming their return in Chapter 4 Season 5.

