Ranking the top-10 Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Reality Augments in Fortnite have changed how the game is played in numerous ways. They give players temporary buffs/bonuses during the course of a match and allow them to assume specialized roles in combat. Given that Epic Games has had some time to perfect this system, Reality Augments are rotated in and out over the course of a season to make way for newer ones.

That being said, quite a few have been added to the game in Chapter 4 Season 3. While some are related to combat, others are focused on stealth and tactical abilities. While each Reality Augment is good in its own way, the Fortnite community at large has the final say about which ones are good and which are subpar.

Mythic Munition and nine other Reality Augments that are top-ranking in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

1) Mythic Munition

Soul @Soulxp_



#Postparty #Fortnite This is why Mythic Munition is over powered. Made that last second decision. This is why Mythic Munition is over powered. Made that last second decision. #Postparty #Fortnite https://t.co/SQjuiLHvbn

Pistols may seem harmless, but in the right hands, they are deadly at both close and long-range. Given how fast their crosshair-bloom resets, they are amazing in different combat situations. The Mythic Munition Reality Augment, when used, grants the player a Mythic Tactical Pistol. Given its stats, it's no surprise that this Reality Augment is ranked first on the list and loved by 88.22% of the Fortnite community.

2) Shotgun Striker

The Shotgun Striker Reality Augment is terrifying to encounter on the battlefield. Every shot fired steals shield-points from opponents and replenishes the player's shield-points. When combined with the powerful Drum Shotgun, it's truly scary. A skilled player can use it to take out an entire Squad without even flinching. It's no wonder that 86.95% of players consider this to be the second best Reality Augments in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3.

3) Exotic Grab Bag

Heisted weapons were introduced to the game towards the end of Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1. This category of weapons is beyond powerful, and depending on the kind being used, grants the user certain temporary buffs as well. While they can primarily be obtained from Holo-Chests, the Exotic Grab Bag Reality Augment gives players a random Heisted weapon as well. For this reason, it's ranked third with 86.85% of the community vouching for it.

4) Keymaster

Keys play an important role in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. They can be collected and used to unlock Holo-Chests and the Vault located on Loot Island. Amazing loot can be obtained in this manner. Owing to this, the Keymaster Reality Augment ranks fourth on the list with 86.26% of the community using it in-game.

5) Roaming Redeploy

The ability to redeploy the Glider can be a life-saver. While the Roaming Redeploy Reality Augment allows players to do just that, there are a few limitations in place. It will only trigger after players exit Grind Vines, Grind Rails, Ziplines, or Hop plants. Nevertheless, it still manages to claim the fifth spot on the list with 83.43% of the community voting for it.

6) Swift Shotgun Reload

The Swift Shotgun Reload Reality Augment does exactly as the name suggests. It allows players to reload their shotguns faster. Given how long they take to reload, this will come in handy in extreme close-range fights. When paired with the Shotgun Striker Reality Augments, it's truly a force of nature to be reckoned with. For this reason, it makes sense that 80.38% have voted to place it in sixth place.

7) Soaring Sprints

Soaring Sprints is one of those Reality Augments that can be paired with many other items/mechanics in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. When selected, it grants players the ability to jump higher than normal and mitigate fall damage when jumping from great heights. Using a Slap Juice when using this Reality Augment is a game-changer in many ways. Although it's still an amazing pick, it has slipped to seventh position with 79.68% of the community vouching for it.

8) Splash Party

Sabreserker @sabreserker



• Splash Party

• Shrub Mud

• Roaming Redeploy

• Thermal Mud

• Heavy Headshots

• Heavy Ammo Acquired



#Fortnite New Augments added in v25.11!• Splash Party• Shrub Mud• Roaming Redeploy• Thermal Mud• Heavy Headshots• Heavy Ammo Acquired New Augments added in v25.11!• Splash Party• Shrub Mud• Roaming Redeploy• Thermal Mud • Heavy Headshots• Heavy Ammo Acquired#Fortnite https://t.co/DJPDoDTeM8

The Splash Party Reality Augment is yet to go live in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, but already it's slowly climbing the popularity ladder. It's ranked eight with 78.33% of the community voting for it. What makes this Reality Augment amazing is that when used, players will receive Slap Splashes. Unlike Slap Juice that affects the player that consumes the item, this will affect an entire Squad.

9) Tracker's Armory

Although Flare Guns are currently vaulted, the Tracker's Armory Reality Augment remains just as popular as it did last season. When selected, players instantly gain a Flare Gun and the infamous Shadow Tracker Pistol. When these two items are used in conjunction with each other, it makes it nearly impossible for opponents to escape or hide on the battlefield. For this reason, this Reality Augment is ranked ninth with 77.48% of the community voting for it.

10) Mud Warrior

Wenso @Wensoing



- Scoped: Deal 1.15x more damage when scoping in with weapons

- Mud Warrior: Heal up to 100HP and 50 shield when in Mud

- HeavyCrit: 1.15x critical damage with heavy weapons?



#Fortnite More upcoming Season 3 augments:- Scoped: Deal 1.15x more damage when scoping in with weapons- Mud Warrior: Heal up to 100HP and 50 shield when in Mud- HeavyCrit: 1.15x critical damage with heavy weapons? More upcoming Season 3 augments:- Scoped: Deal 1.15x more damage when scoping in with weapons- Mud Warrior: Heal up to 100HP and 50 shield when in Mud- HeavyCrit: 1.15x critical damage with heavy weapons?#Fortnite https://t.co/j1VQEWrOXp

Mud Warrior is a strange Reality Augment, but it hits all the right notes. When selected, players that are covered in Mud regenerate hit-points and shield-points. That said, given that Mud can only be found in the Jungle biome, it's a very situational Reality Augment. Nevertheless, due to how powerful it is, 76.46% of the Fortnite community have voted to place it in the tenth position on the list.

Note: Some Reality Augments are currently vaulted.

Poll : 0 votes