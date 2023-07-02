Fortnite player ends the "No Mobility" in Chapter 4 debate once and for all

Mobility plays an important role in Fortnite - from rotating to escaping and/or pursuing opponents In combat, it's a quintessential part of the gameplay. Without it, the game would become boring and stagnate to a large extent. For this reason, Epic Games introduced various items/accessories in-game to give players the added mobility they need to make gameplay interesting.

However, despite best efforts, not everyone is happy with the current mobility in Chapter 4 Season 3. Despite there being present different vehicles, Reality Augments, Wild Animals, and other mechanics such as Vines and Grind Rails, things seem stagnated. Even with the reintroduction of the Shockwave Grenade into the loot pool, the community is not convinced that mobility is up to the mark.

However, as grim as the situation may seem, Reddit user, GoonSqoon, added their two bits to the situation and ended the debate once and for all. According to the user, there's plenty of mobility to be found in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 if one knows where to look.

Soaring Sprints and Heisted Blink Mag SMG provide amazing mobility in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

While the mobility debate rages on, one user has found the perfect solution to this predicament that the community finds itself in. According to the user, there's a way to get amazing mobility by just using two things: A Heisted weapon called the Heisted SMG and a Reality Augment known as Soaring Sprints. While acquiring both of these in a game might take some time (and luck), it's worth the effort.

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey New Exotic: Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle

New Exotic: Heisted Blink Mag SMG New Exotic: Heisted Explosive Assault RifleNew Exotic: Heisted Blink Mag SMG https://t.co/2fXwj2m4xF

These work in conjunction to allow players to cover vast distances with ease. The Soaring Sprints Reality Augments allows the player to jump farther than normal. Players can cover hundreds of meters in mere seconds when used alongside Slap Juice. Since Soaring Sprints negates fall-damage, players can jump from any height and survive the fall. This is useful for rotating from tall structures of the floating Loot Island.

BigMacUltra | #1 Silksong Falser @BigMacUltra Just found out about this (If u use soaring sprints and a bouncy fruit in fortnite, it sends you flying super high lol)

Idk if this is a glitch or not lol Just found out about this (If u use soaring sprints and a bouncy fruit in fortnite, it sends you flying super high lol)Idk if this is a glitch or not lol https://t.co/hiM9wdcfAt

Heisted Blink Mag SMG, after being reloaded, provides the user with the Zero Point Dash ability in Fortnite. They will be able to dash through mid-air and cover vast distances with ease. Fall damage is also mitigated while the effect lasts. When combining both perks, users will not just be able to stay mobile effortlessly. Still, they will also be able to get into a better position in combat and out-maneuver opponents.

Is it difficult to set up this mobility combo in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Fortnite News @FortniteBR



Use one Key to open a Holo-Chest holding an item you desire: Holo-Chests display a holographic preview of what’s inside so you’ll know whether it has what you need before opening it. New in v22.10: Holo-Chests!Use one Key to open a Holo-Chest holding an item you desire: Holo-Chests display a holographic preview of what’s inside so you’ll know whether it has what you need before opening it. #Fortnite New in v22.10: Holo-Chests!Use one Key to open a Holo-Chest holding an item you desire: Holo-Chests display a holographic preview of what’s inside so you’ll know whether it has what you need before opening it. #Fortnite https://t.co/ZQMdELGruU

Given that the Heisted Blink Mag SMG can only be acquired by opening Holo-Chests in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, finding one could take some time. The Soaring Sprints Reality Augment, on the other hand, is relatively easier to obtain.

layers can reroll Reality Augments until they get it. While this is not a foolproof method, it is doable nevertheless.

That being said, don't expect to get this mobility combo in every game. Given that Holo-Chests containing the Heisted Blink Mag SMG spawn at random locations, getting the weapon will be tough depending on the Storm Circle and other factors, such as finding a Key. Nevertheless, those lucky enough to get this mobility combat in-game will enjoy unparalleled freedom in combat.

