Fortnite leak shows 4 new Reality Augments arriving in Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite leaks have been coming out en masse over the past few days. With the Summer Escape event starting next week, leakers/data-miners have seemingly been working overtime to shed light on upcoming content. According to veteran leakers/data-miner iFireMonkey, Epic Games is working on four new Reality Augments for Chapter 4 Season 3.

Based on the information discovered thus far, all four Reality Augments will be focused around weapons and combat. They will affect scoped-weapons, pistols, and the newly added Cybertron Cannon. To an extent, they will allow players to have a more specialized build in-game for certain weapons. That being said, here's what each Reality Augment does.

Epic Games is working on four powerful Reality Augments for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

1) PG Accuracy

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Upcoming "PG Accuracy" Augment:



This augment is more in the vague territory however mentions the following:



- Increasing weapon spread by 33%

- Reducing weapon recoil by 33% Upcoming "PG Accuracy" Augment:This augment is more in the vague territory however mentions the following:- Increasing weapon spread by 33%- Reducing weapon recoil by 33%

The first Reality Augments on the list is called PG Accuracy. When selected, it will increase weapon spread by 33%, but will reduce the recoil by 33%. As of now, it's unclear which group of weapons or particular weapons this Reality Augment will affect. Based on speculation, it will likely be focused around SMGs.

2) Cybertron Cannon Recharge

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Upcoming Cybertron Cannon Recharge Augment:



This augment shortens the time that it takes for the Cybertron Cannon to Recharge a shot, it either shortens this time by either 33% or 66% however I'm not sure which ones the correct percentage. Upcoming Cybertron Cannon Recharge Augment:This augment shortens the time that it takes for the Cybertron Cannon to Recharge a shot, it either shortens this time by either 33% or 66% however I'm not sure which ones the correct percentage. https://t.co/43BHjRikPx

The upcoming Cybertron Cannon Recharge Reality Augment will supposedly reduce recharge time 33% or 66%. Given that this weapon is potent against vehicles and buildings, this will make it deadlier in combat especially in Battle Royale Build Mode. In fact, even in the Zero Build Battle Royale, players will be able to spam-fire it at opponents.

3) Scoped

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Upcoming "Scoped" Augment:



This augment will lower the fire-rate of scoped weapons by 15% while providing a 15% damage boost to damage dealt with those weapons. Upcoming "Scoped" Augment:This augment will lower the fire-rate of scoped weapons by 15% while providing a 15% damage boost to damage dealt with those weapons. https://t.co/b8Uxx7Ca5R

Scoped ranged weapons have become a huge hit within the Fortnite community. They give players a more tactical POV when firing when aiming down sight. To boost their performance in battle, a new Reality Augment called Scoped is being worked on. Based on the information obtained, the fire-rate of scoped weapons will be reduced by 15%. To compensate, damage will be boosted by 15%.

4) Pistol Recycle

iFireMonkey @iFireMonkey Reminder: A new augment will be releasing later this season called "Pistol Recycle"



This augment has a 33% chance of returning a pistol bullet to your clip when shot.



It was in the news feed and asset box during the v25.00 update however hasn't released as of yet. Reminder: A new augment will be releasing later this season called "Pistol Recycle"This augment has a 33% chance of returning a pistol bullet to your clip when shot.It was in the news feed and asset box during the v25.00 update however hasn't released as of yet. https://t.co/k1hAIOAFKk

The Pistol Recycle Reality Augment is very interesting. According to the information gathered by leakers/data-miners, there is a 33% chance that a bullet fired from the pistol will be refunded in the magazine. Although this will not affect combat in a large way, having an extra bullet is always beneficial. With pistol being widely used in Fortnite Chatper 4 Season 3, this Reality Augment wil no doubt become popular.

Poll : 0 votes