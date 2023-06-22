Fortnite: How to travel distance while sliding covered in mud

The newest mechanic to be added into Fortnite in Chapter 4 Season 3 is called simply mud. It has a dual purpose, in a sense that it allows players to obtain a low-level of camouflage as well as slide faster on any terrain. If nothing else, this allows them to get out of harm's way rapidly and blend into the environment to avoid taking damage.

That being said, as part of the "This Season" Challenge for week 3 in Chapter 4 Season 3, players are being tasked with traveling a certain distance while sliding covered in mud. With the task at hand being straightforward, only 20,000 experience points will be rewarded once the challenge has been completed.

Step-by-step guide on how to travel distance while sliding covered in mud in Fortnite

To complete this challenge, players must do three things: Land in the jungle biome, find a pool of mud and jump into it, and lastly, slide on any terrain while covered in mud.

1) Mark a safe drop-location in the jungle biome

Don't land in the middle of the jungle biome (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

The first step towards completing this challenge is to mark a safe landing spot within the confines of the jungle biome or on the edge of the biome. Since combat is not on the card, there's no use in landing in hot-drop POIs or Hot Spots. That said, try landing at Sunswoon Lagoon. There's a large pool of mud just north of the Landmark.

2) Find a source of Mud

Mud is easy enough to find as it stands out from the normal terrain's texture (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

Once on the ground, obtain basic gear and try to max-out shields. This will give you a better fighting chance if opponents do happen to be in the area. However, as mentioned, since combat is not part of the challenge, try to avoid it until the task is complete. That said, if you're landing at Sunswoon Lagoon, cross the river, and locate the pool of mud. It covers a large area so it should be easy enough to spot.

3) Slide on any terrain while being covered in Mud

Sliding while being covered in Mud will provide a speed boost (Image via Epic Games/Fortnite)

After covering yourself in mud, you can either rotate out of the area while sliding or slide along the muddy-road to complete the task. In total, 100 meters have to be traveled while covered in mud. Covering the distance in the same location will not take long provided enemies are not shooting at you.

Is it worth using Mud while sliding in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3?

Yes, using Mud in Chapter 4 Season 3 is a huge advantage during combat situations. You will be able to slide faster, which in turn, will increase the overall movement speed. When combined with Shockwave Grenades, it can help you slip past an entire squad with ease.

However, keep in mind that mud is somewhat of a double edged sword. While it does increase movement speed, it also makes players skid a bit. The character once covered in mud will not come to an immediate stop. Taking this into consideration while moving in and around cliffs and high-ground.

Poll : 0 votes