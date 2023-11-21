Fortnite downtime today (November 21): When will servers be back up?

The Fortnite downtime and subsequent update for v27.11 will take place today (November 21, 2023). This will be the last update for Chapter 4 Season 5. Given how popular and loved this phase of the storyline was, it will not be easy for fans to say goodbye. Nevertheless, the story must progress, and indeed it will in just a few days.

As per official information provided by Epic Games the last downtime for Chapter 4 Season 5 will begin at 4 AM Eastern Time. However, to get things in order, servers will be taken offline 30 minutes prior and matchmaking will be disabled.

Players who are still online past 3 AM Eastern Time should consider logging out to avoid losing progress. That said, while this should not affect those in Battle Royale mode much, Save The World mode players could lose out on a lot if disconnected during a Mission.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

How long will the Fortnite downtime last today (November 21, 2023)?

Expand Tweet

Given that this is officially the last major update for the season, there is not much content to be expected. As such, the downtime should not last for more than three hours at most. The servers should be online by 7 AM Eastern Time or perhaps even sooner.

Nevertheless, since this update is the final one for Chapter 4 Season 5, Epic Games could take a bit extra time to ensure everything works as planned. Either way, this should not affect the playtime for most players living in the Eastern Time Zone.

Fixes and content changes for Fortnite update v27.11

Expand Tweet

According to leakers/data-miners, the final update (v27.11) has nothing of value as such apart from a few files. These pertain to the upcoming live event that will usher in the next phase of the storyline and Chapter 5. More leaks regarding the live event could be disclosed later today.

There should be files associated with gameplay as well, but these will be limited in nature. They should only affect things like the loot pool, map changes to a small extent, and add in a fresh batch of weekly challenges. These will be activated in-game on November 23, 2023.

Other than this, no major changes are to be expected. Lastly, all bugs and glitches that were previously reported are still being investigated. They will probably not be resolved in this Fortnite update.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!