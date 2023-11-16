Fortnite downtime today (November 16): When will servers be back up?

The downtime for Fortnite update v27.10 is set to begin at 4 am Eastern Time today (November 16, 2023). This is the first major update for Chapter 4 Season 5 and unlike the Season 6 hotfix, this will be a full-fledged update with downtime. Leaks and information regarding changes to the game's OG season should begin to surface soon.

The new update is set to bring a lot of content to the game, reintroducing a lot of elements from Chapter 1 Season 7 and Season 8. The update is confirmed to include the return of the beloved X-4 Stormwing vehicle, alongside the iconic Frosty Flights POI, the Flint-Knock pistol, and many other items from the previous seasons.

How long will Fortnite downtime last today (November 16, 20230?

Keeping in mind that this update is the first major one of Chapter 4 Season 5 and is set to bring a lot of content back into the game. As such, it is fair to assume that the update will take some time to be properly integrated into the game, with the downtime lasting roughly three to four hours—starting at 4 am Eastern Time and ending around 7-8 am Eastern Time.

As the update is substantial enough to require downtime, the speed of the update will largely depend on your internet speed and also the platform on which you're playing the game. Since there is no way to be certain about which platform will receive the update first, some players will likely have to wait longer than others to get into the Chapter 1 Season 7-themed update. Epic Games has also confirmed that patch sizes for the update may be larger than usual.

That being said, while the downtime for the Fortnite v27.10 update is set to begin at 4 am Eastern Time, matchmaking will be disabled 30 minutes before the downtime, with players not being able to join games starting from 3:30 am Eastern Time. This is usually done to avoid having players disconnect from the game they're playing when downtime begins.

Upcoming changes in Fortnite v27.10 update

The new update will reintroduce a lot of weapons and items from Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 7 and Season 8 into the game. The X-4 Stormwing is set to make a triumphant return, so players can take to the skies and engage in aerial battles. Apart from this, the fun and iconic pirate weapon, the Flint-Knock Pistol, will also be making its way back into the loot pool, alongside the innovative Cannon vehicle that is sure to stir up the nostalgic memories of long-time players.

The Flint-Knock will not be the only weapon to be reintroduced as the Minigun and the Quad Launcher will also be making a return, providing the Fortnite community with a lot of choices when it comes to powerful and iconic weapons.

Alongside weapons, items like the Poison Dart trap, Itemized Glider Redeploy, and the Buried Treasure item will also be re-added to the game to align with the pirate theme of Fortnite Chapter 1 Season 8.

